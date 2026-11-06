Vislink To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Friday, November 13, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MT. OLIVE, N.J., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a global leader in real-time video communications for the defense, public safety, and broadcast markets, today announced that it will report its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Vislink's Chief Executive Officer, Mickey Miller, will provide a video update discussing the quarter's results and business highlights. The video will be posted on the Company's website concurrently with the issuance of the earnings press release.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions in advance by emailing ... no later than 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 9, 2026. Management will address a selection of questions based on their relevance to the Company's business, strategic priorities, shareholder interests, and applicable public disclosure requirements.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With more than 50 years of innovation in video communications, Vislink delivers secure, reliable, and high-quality live video from the field, even in the most challenging transmission environments. Its solutions enable broadcasters, defense organizations, and public safety agencies to capture, transmit, and share mission-critical live video using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-powered technologies.

Vislink's common stock is quoted on the OTCID Basic Market under the ticker symbol "VISL."

For more information, visit .

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