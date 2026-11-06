Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2036: Examines Technology Trends, Innovation Pipelines And Commercialization Strategies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Supply Chain Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global supply chain analytics market is estimated at USD 14.18 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 58.60 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The report examines the market trends, technology developments, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities shaping resilient and increasingly autonomous supply chain operations.

Demand for supply chain analytics solutions is accelerating as manufacturers, retailers, logistics providers, and other enterprises respond to geopolitical uncertainty, trade disruptions, climate-related events, and changing customer expectations. Organizations are investing in real-time visibility, AI-driven forecasting, inventory optimization, and predictive risk management to improve responsiveness while balancing costs and sustainability objectives.

Market Dynamics

Supply chain resilience and risk mitigation remain central market growth drivers. Recent disruptions have exposed weaknesses in traditional operating models, encouraging organizations to prioritize contingency planning and invest in platforms that can identify bottlenecks, anticipate demand changes, and support faster decisions. The digitalization of manufacturing and logistics through Industry 4.0, IoT, smart warehousing, and connected infrastructure is also generating large volumes of operational data that can be used to synchronize production, inventory, transportation, and demand.

Market adoption continues to face data and workforce challenges. Fragmented information across supply chain partners, inconsistent data standards, disconnected enterprise systems, and poor data quality can reduce the reliability of analytical outputs. A global shortage of professionals with predictive and prescriptive analytics expertise may also delay implementation and limit the value organizations obtain from technology investments.

Long-term opportunities are emerging through cognitive, self-learning systems that can adapt inventory, production, and logistics strategies as market conditions change. Sustainability mandates and circular economy initiatives are creating additional demand for platforms that support carbon tracking, transportation route optimization, resource efficiency, and environmental, social, and governance objectives.

Segment Analysis

Supply chain planning accounts for the largest share of the market by solution, supported by sustained demand for accurate forecasting, production scheduling, and inventory optimization. Predictive and prescriptive analytics are expected to record the fastest growth as enterprises move from historical reporting to forward-looking, AI-driven decision models.

Cloud-based solutions lead the deployment segment because they offer scalability, rapid processing, and cross-enterprise collaboration for global operations. Hybrid deployments are projected to expand at the fastest rate as large organizations combine cloud processing capabilities with data sovereignty, security, and compliance requirements.

Manufacturing represents the largest end-user segment due to the complexity of coordinating raw materials, production capacity, inventory, and distribution within Industry 4.0 environments. Retail and e-commerce are expected to experience the fastest growth as omnichannel expansion increases demand for hyper-local inventory placement, demand forecasting, fulfillment planning, and last-mile delivery optimization.

Regional Market Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the global supply chain analytics market, supported by leading technology providers, early adoption of AI and machine learning, and strong enterprise investment in operational resilience. Europe is positioned for steady growth, driven by advanced logistics infrastructure, sustainability requirements, and continued adoption of digital supply chain platforms.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest growth through 2036. Expansion of manufacturing and e-commerce in China, India, and Southeast Asia, combined with investment in smart logistics and regional trade corridors, is strengthening demand for analytics solutions. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also present emerging opportunities as organizations modernize logistics networks and expand digital supply chain infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates companies based on platform scalability, analytical sophistication, AI and cognitive computing integration, geographic expansion, partnerships, acquisitions, and recent business developments. Competition is intensifying as providers collaborate with logistics service companies to deliver end-to-end visibility and expand As-a-Service models that reduce adoption barriers for smaller organizations.

Companies profiled include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Blue Yonder (Panasonic), Kinaxis Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor (Koch Industries), Coupa Software Inc., o9 Solutions, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., and SAS Institute Inc., among others.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides supply chain analytics market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the impact of AI-driven analytics on resilience, efficiency, forecasting, and risk management.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by solution, deployment mode, end user, and region.

Examines technology trends, innovation pipelines, and commercialization strategies.

Benchmarks leading providers by platform capabilities, strategic initiatives, and competitive positioning.

Supports product development, investment planning, partnership evaluation, market entry, and business expansion. Delivers actionable intelligence for software vendors, manufacturers, retailers, investors, logistics providers, and consultants.

The report also addresses the technological, operational, and geopolitical factors influencing market growth, the segments expected to achieve the strongest expansion, and the regions offering attractive business opportunities. Its findings can support long-term strategy, competitive benchmarking, investment decisions, and the development of resilient supply chain analytics capabilities.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.3.2. Top-down Approach

2.4. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

3.2. Segmental Summary

3.3. Regional Summary

3.4. Competitive Snapshot

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Increasing Imperative for Supply Chain Resilience and Risk Mitigation

4.2.1.2. Rapid Digitalization and the Shift toward 'Industry 4.0' Supply Chains

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Challenges in Harmonizing Fragmented and Poor-Quality Data Across Silos

4.2.2.2. Significant Global Shortage of Specialized Supply Chain Data Scientists

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Advancements in Cognitive and Self-Learning Supply Chain Analytics

4.2.3.2. Rising Focus on Circular Economy and Green Supply Chain Analytics

4.2.4. Trends

4.2.4.1. Rapid Proliferation of Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP)

4.2.4.2. Growing Adoption of 'Analytics-as-a-Service' (AaaS) for Rapid Scalability

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Impact of Geopolitical Volatility on Global Supply Chains

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Solution

5.1. Supply Chain Planning

5.2. Inventory Optimization

5.3. Transportation & Logistics Analytics

5.4. Sourcing & Procurement Analytics

5.5. Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics

5.6. Others

6. Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

6.1. Cloud-based

6.2. On-premise

6.3. Hybrid Deployment

7. Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, by End User

7.1. Manufacturing

7.1.1. Automotive

7.1.2. Chemical

7.1.3. Electronics

7.1.4. Others

7.2. Retail & E-commerce

7.3. Food & Beverage

7.4. Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

7.5. Logistics & Transportation (LSPs)

7.6. Others

8. Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. U.K.

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. South Korea

8.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Argentina

8.4.3. Mexico

8.4.4. Rest of Latin America

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.5.1. UAE

8.5.2. Saudi Arabia

8.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Players Strategies

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Strategic Developments

9.4. Competitive Benchmarking

10. Company Profiles

10.1. SAP SE

10.2. Oracle Corporation

10.3. Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

10.4. Kinaxis Inc.

10.5. IBM Corporation

10.6. Infor Inc. (Koch Industries, Inc.)

10.7. Coupa Software Inc.

10.8. o9 Solutions, Inc.

10.9. Manhattan Associates, Inc.

10.10. SAS Institute Inc.

10.11. Microsoft Corporation

10.12. Logility, Inc. (American Software, Inc.)

10.13. RELEX Solutions Group

10.14. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.

10.15. ToolsGroup S.r.l.

10.16. QlikTech International AB (Qlik)

10.17. Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce, Inc.)

10.18. Anaplan, Inc.

10.19. Aera Technology, Inc.

10.20. OMP NV

11. Appendix

11.1. References

11.2. Disclaimer

12. Key Questions Answered



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