Composite Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast, 2026-2036 Benchmarks Leading Companies By Product Portfolio, Technical Capabilities, Strategic Initiatives, And Market Positioning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Composite Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global composite materials market is estimated at USD 148.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 248.6 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by rising demand for lightweight, high-strength materials across renewable energy, aerospace, automotive, construction, marine, and industrial applications.

The report evaluates market trends, technological advancements, sustainability priorities, competitive developments, and growth opportunities throughout the composite materials value chain. It also examines how fiber and resin manufacturers, component fabricators, and end-use industries are investing in advanced technologies to improve structural performance, fatigue resistance, corrosion resistance, manufacturing efficiency, and design flexibility.

Market Dynamics

Renewable energy remains a major driver of composite materials market growth. Wind turbine blades represent the largest single application for composite material consumption worldwide. The transition toward larger offshore wind turbines is increasing the volume of material required per installation, supporting demand for glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, and advanced resin systems.

Aerospace and automotive manufacturing are also contributing to market expansion. Post-pandemic aircraft production recovery is renewing carbon fiber composite procurement among major aircraft manufacturers and suppliers. In the automotive sector, electric vehicle manufacturers are increasing their use of composite body panels and structural components to offset battery pack weight, improve energy efficiency, and extend driving range.

Sustainability remains a critical industry challenge. Thermoset composite materials account for most current production but face end-of-life limitations, increasing regulatory and commercial pressure to develop circular solutions. Carbon fiber costs and the technical complexity of advanced manufacturing processes may also limit adoption in price-sensitive applications.

Significant opportunities are emerging through thermoplastic, recyclable, bio-based, and recycled composite technologies. Natural fiber alternatives and recycled carbon fiber processes are gaining commercial interest as manufacturers seek lower carbon footprints, improved resource efficiency, and greater end-of-life recyclability.

Segment Analysis

The report analyzes the composite materials market by fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, application, end-use industry, and geography. Glass fiber composites hold the largest market share due to their cost-competitive use in wind turbine blades, marine structures, construction products, and industrial components.

Carbon fiber composites are expected to record the fastest growth, supported by aerospace production, electric vehicle structural applications, and adoption in spar caps for very large offshore wind turbine blades. By resin type, thermoset resins, particularly epoxy, account for the largest share because of their mechanical performance in demanding applications. Thermoplastic resins are projected to grow rapidly as the industry prioritizes recyclable materials and more efficient processing technologies.

Wind energy leads the market by application, reflecting the substantial annual volume of turbine blade production. Aerospace and defense is expected to register strong growth as aircraft manufacturing increases. By end-use industry, energy represents the largest segment, while automotive and transportation is forecast to expand rapidly through accelerating electric vehicle adoption.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global composite materials market. China benefits from its position as a leading wind turbine producer and a major center for glass fiber manufacturing, while Japan maintains a prominent role in carbon fiber composite supply for aerospace applications.

North America is supported by a technologically advanced commercial aerospace industry, established composite manufacturing capabilities, and substantial wind energy activity. Europe combines strong composite technology expertise with leading wind energy adoption and an advanced aerospace supply chain.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to register the fastest regional growth during the forecast period. Large-scale renewable energy programs and industrial diversification initiatives are generating new demand across wind energy, construction, and infrastructure applications. Latin America also presents emerging opportunities as regional wind energy and infrastructure investment expands.

Competitive Landscape

The report assesses key market participants based on fiber and resin portfolios, application expertise, partnerships, acquisitions, capacity expansion, geographic development, and sustainability initiatives. Competitive benchmarking covers fiber tensile strength and modulus specifications, resin system performance, manufacturing process scalability, recyclability, and carbon footprint.

Leading companies are investing in thermoplastic and recycled composite technologies while expanding production capacity to serve growing wind energy, aerospace, and electric vehicle demand. Companies profiled include Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Owens Corning, Teijin Limited, SGL Carbon SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Solvay S.A., BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Gurit Holding AG, Hexagon Composites ASA, Avient Corporation, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., and Chomarat Group, among others.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides composite materials market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the impact of renewable energy, aerospace production, electric vehicle adoption, and sustainability requirements.

Identifies growth opportunities by fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, application, end-use industry, and region.

Analyzes thermoplastic, recyclable, bio-based, and recycled composite technology trends.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, technical capabilities, strategic initiatives, and market positioning. Supports investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, market entry, and geographic expansion.

The report provides actionable intelligence for fiber and resin manufacturers, component fabricators, wind energy and aerospace OEMs, automotive companies, investors, consultants, and other stakeholders evaluating long-term opportunities in the global composite materials market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2. Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Increasing Demand for Lightweight and High-Strength Materials

4.1.1.2. Growth in Aerospace and Automotive Industries

4.1.1.3. Rising Use in Renewable Energy (Wind Energy)

4.1.1.4. Replacement of Traditional Materials (Metal, Wood)

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. High Cost of Advanced Composites

4.1.2.2. Complex Manufacturing Processes

4.1.2.3. Recycling Challenges

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1. Development of Bio-Based and Recyclable Composites

4.1.3.2. Expansion in Electric Vehicles (EVs)

4.1.3.3. Growth in Infrastructure and Construction

4.1.3.4. Increasing Use in Marine and Defense Applications

4.1.4. Challenges

4.1.4.1. Supply Chain Constraints for Carbon Fiber

4.1.4.2. Standardization and Certification Issues

4.2. Technology and Material Landscape

4.2.1. Fiber Reinforcement Technologies

4.2.2. Resin Systems and Matrix Technologies

4.2.3. Advanced Composites (CFRP, GFRP, AFRP)

4.2.4. Additive Manufacturing with Composites

4.2.5. Recycling and Circular Composite Technologies

4.3. Composite Materials Value Chain

4.3.1. Raw Material Suppliers (Fibers, Resins)

4.3.2. Composite Manufacturers

4.3.3. Fabricators and Component Manufacturers

4.3.4. Distributors

4.3.5. End Users and Recycling

4.4. Regulatory and Standards Landscape

4.4.1. Aerospace and Automotive Certification Standards

4.4.2. Environmental and Recycling Regulations

4.4.3. Material Performance Standards

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Investment and Industry Trends

4.6.1. Growth in Lightweight Materials Demand

4.6.2. Investments in Sustainable Composites

4.6.3. Mergers and Acquisitions

4.7. Cost and Pricing Analysis

4.7.1. Cost by Fiber Type

4.7.2. Resin Cost Trends

4.7.3. Processing and Manufacturing Costs

5. Composite Materials Market, by Fiber Type

5.1. Glass Fiber Composites (GFRP)

5.2. Carbon Fiber Composites (CFRP)

5.3. Aramid Fiber Composites (AFRP)

5.4. Natural Fiber Composites

5.5. Other Fiber Types

6. Composite Materials Market, by Resin Type

6.1. Thermoset Resins

6.1.1. Polyester

6.1.2. Epoxy

6.1.3. Vinyl Ester

6.2. Thermoplastic Resins

6.2.1. Polypropylene (PP)

6.2.2. Polyamide (PA)

6.2.3. Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

7. Composite Materials Market, by Manufacturing Process

7.1. Hand Lay-Up

7.2. Filament Winding

7.3. Pultrusion

7.4. Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)

7.5. Compression Molding

7.6. Injection Molding

7.7. Automated Fiber Placement (AFP)

7.8. Other Processes

8. Composite Materials Market, by Application

8.1. Aerospace and Defense

8.1.1. Aircraft Structures

8.1.2. Defense Equipment

8.2. Automotive and Transportation

8.2.1. Structural Components

8.2.2. Interior Components

8.3. Wind Energy

8.4. Construction and Infrastructure

8.5. Marine Applications

8.6. Electrical and Electronics

8.7. Other Applications

9. Composite Materials Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1. Aerospace & Defense

9.2. Automotive & Transportation

9.3. Energy (Wind)

9.4. Construction

9.5. Marine

9.6. Electrical & Electronics

9.7. Consumer Goods

9.8. Others

10. Composite Materials Market, by Form

10.1. Continuous Fiber Composites

10.2. Discontinuous Fiber Composites

11. Composite Materials Market, by Geography

11.1. North America

11.1.1. U.S.

11.1.2. Canada

11.2. Europe

11.2.1. Germany

11.2.2. U.K.

11.2.3. France

11.2.4. Italy

11.2.5. Spain

11.2.6. Netherlands

11.2.7. Sweden

11.2.8. Norway

11.2.9. Rest of Europe

11.3. Asia-Pacific

11.3.1. China

11.3.2. Japan

11.3.3. India

11.3.4. South Korea

11.3.5. Taiwan

11.3.6. Australia

11.3.7. Indonesia

11.3.8. Thailand

11.3.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.4. Latin America

11.4.1. Brazil

11.4.2. Mexico

11.4.3. Argentina

11.4.4. Chile

11.4.5. Colombia

11.4.6. Rest of Latin America

11.5. Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Saudi Arabia

11.5.2. UAE

11.5.3. South Africa

11.5.4. Turkey

11.5.5. Egypt

11.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

13.1. Toray Industries, Inc.

13.2. Hexcel Corporation

13.3. Owens Corning

13.4. Teijin Limited

13.5. SGL Carbon SE

13.6. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

13.7. Solvay S.A.

13.8. BASF SE

13.9. Huntsman Corporation

13.10. Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

13.11. Gurit Holding AG

13.12. Hexagon Composites ASA

13.13. Avient Corporation

13.14. Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

13.15. Chomarat Group

14. Appendix

14.1. Additional Customization

14.2. Related Reports

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