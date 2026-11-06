MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - November 06, 2026 -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has detailed the preparation behind one of its most requested Chinese entrees, offering diners an inside look at how its Orange Chicken is made from fresh ingredients at the Las Vegas location.

The dish features chicken breast meat that is lightly battered and deep-fried in pure vegetable oil, then stir-fried with a homemade orange sauce, pineapple chunks, white onion squares, carrot slices, and fresh oranges. It is served with a cup of steamed premium Jasmine Rice, with options to add brown rice or additional meat at the time of ordering.

The recipe disclosure comes as part of an ongoing effort by the restaurant to inform guests about ingredient sourcing and preparation methods across its menu. The establishment prepares Thai and Chinese dishes fresh and serves them through dine-in, take-out, and delivery channels within the Las Vegas area.

Alan Wong of Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, said the attention to each component reflects the kitchen's broader approach. "The Orange Chicken combines battered chicken breast with a sauce prepared in-house, along with fresh oranges and pineapple for balance," Wong said. "Sharing how the dish is assembled gives guests a clearer sense of what goes onto their plate."

The entree sits within the Chinese section of a menu that also includes appetizers, soups, fried rice, salads, noodle dishes, and vegetarian options. Thai specialties range from stir-fried noodle plates to salads and the dessert mango sticky rice. The kitchen prepares dishes using fresh ingredients and traditional recipes, serving both Thai and Chinese Food to residents and visitors in the surrounding area.

Wong noted that the orange-based preparation is among the items that draw repeat orders through the restaurant's delivery and online ordering systems. "Guests order the dish for dine-in, take-out, and delivery alike," Wong said. "Each portion is prepared the same way, whether it is served at a table or packaged to go."

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant in Las Vegas maintains an online ordering platform where customers can browse the full menu, select dishes, and arrange delivery or pickup. The restaurant also offers gift certificates and periodic special offers, which are announced through its website and social media channels.

Beyond individual entrees, the menu spans several categories designed to accommodate a range of preferences, including lighter salad options, comforting noodle soups, and meat-free vegetarian dishes. The kitchen emphasizes fresh preparation across each category.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is a Las Vegas-based eatery offering a wide range of Thai and Chinese cuisine for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. Its menu includes appetizers, beverages, desserts, entrees, fried rice, salads, side orders, soups, and vegetarian dishes, with entrees organized into Chinese, stir-fried noodle, and Thai selections. The restaurant maintains a blog and an active presence on social media, where it shares updates about its offerings and services.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

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3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

CONTACT: Alan Wong