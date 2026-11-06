Federal Budget 2026 Silent On Student Affordability And Public Funding Shortfall In Post-Secondary Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although the federal budget acknowledges post-secondary institutions as“pillars of knowledge and drivers of prosperity,” there are no new measures for students or academic staff.

“Post-secondary education is essential to help Canadians and Canada get ahead, yet Budget 2026 does not meet the moment. There is no new support for students struggling with costs, or for institutions shedding programs and jobs,” says David Robinson, executive director of the Canadian Association of University Teachers.

Since December 2025, at least 15,000 post-secondary jobs have been lost, and over 600 programs have been cut.

Tuition has risen faster than inflation in most parts of the country, averaging $9,000 annually for undergraduate students. The maximum student grant has not grown past $4,200, a temporary measure first promised in 2019. Without new funding, that amount will revert to $3,000 next year.

“Investments in apprenticeships are welcome,” continued Robinson,“but we need across-the-board support for public colleges and universities to improve affordability, access and quality and create opportunity for all.”

Budget 2026 measures related to post-secondary education include:



Temporary increases to the minimum number of Employment Insurance regular benefit weeks from 14 to 18 weeks for apprentices who take full-time training

Renewal of the Post-Secondary Student Support Program for Indigenous students for five years at current rates

A commitment to modernizing policies at Canada's three federal granting councils to improve commercialization rates for publicly funded research

Enhancements of the tax exemptions for scholarship, fellowship and bursary income Actions stemming from the AI for all Strategy including providing all students at Canadian universities, colleges and CEGEPs with access to trusted AI agents, and 10,000 co-funded work placements for post-secondary students, recent graduates and post-doctoral fellows to help Canadian businesses make better use of AI



Budget 2026 fails to meet the moment when it comes to public post-secondary education and research. Amidst a student affordability crisis, federal student grants are set to be cut. It's time for federal-provincial coordination and investment in public post-secondary education.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Elizabeth Berman, Senior Communications Officer, 613-400-1633 or....

