Global Mine Detection System Market Size And Forecast (2026-2034) By Platform, Technology, Application, Country And Company AI And Autonomy Drive Growth To US$10.02 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Defense modernization, border security and humanitarian demining drive demand, while AI-enabled, multi-sensor and autonomous systems improve safety, speed and accuracy

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mine Detection System Market Report by Deployment Platform, Technology, Application, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mine detection system market is projected to grow from US$ 5.87 Billion in 2025 to US$ 10.02 Billion by 2034, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.12% during 2026-2034. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by defense modernization programs, heightened geopolitical tensions, border security requirements, military procurement, and sustained investment in humanitarian demining operations.

Technological innovation is reshaping mine detection capabilities across land, airborne, and maritime environments. Ground-penetrating radar, electromagnetic detection, infrared sensors, acoustic technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and unmanned platforms are improving detection accuracy, operational speed, and personnel safety. Integrated systems can support battlefield clearance, route security, border protection, peacekeeping missions, maritime surveillance, and the removal of unexploded ordnance from conflict-affected regions.

Key Mine Detection System Market Growth Drivers



Military land clearance: Governments are increasing investments in systems designed to identify landmines, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and unexploded ordnance. Defense forces require reliable equipment to protect personnel, secure strategic locations, and maintain mobility across hazardous terrain.

Unmanned and autonomous technologies: Drones, autonomous ground vehicles, robotic platforms, and autonomous underwater vehicles reduce direct human exposure while enabling rapid surveys of large or inaccessible areas. AI-supported analysis and real-time communication also strengthen minefield mapping and threat classification.

Humanitarian demining: Persistent civilian casualties in post-conflict regions are encouraging governments, international organizations, and non-governmental agencies to fund detection and clearance programs. These initiatives help restore land for agriculture, housing, transportation, and infrastructure development. Maritime security: Naval modernization and the need to protect shipping routes, ports, naval vessels, and critical maritime infrastructure are increasing demand for acoustic, sonar-based, and autonomous mine hunting solutions.

Technology and Deployment Trends

Vehicle-mounted mine detection systems are gaining adoption because they provide broad area coverage, higher operating speeds, and reduced personnel exposure. These platforms increasingly combine ground-penetrating radar, metal detectors, electromagnetic sensors, AI-based analysis, and real-time data processing.

Airborne mine detection systems deployed on helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles support rapid reconnaissance of remote or hazardous locations. Advances in multispectral imaging, radar, autonomous flight, and AI algorithms are improving aerial threat identification and operational efficiency.

Acoustic detection technologies remain particularly important in naval operations. Improved sensor sensitivity, signal processing, and data analytics are strengthening the detection and classification of underwater mines. Integration with robotic systems and autonomous underwater vehicles is expected to expand as defense organizations prioritize remote maritime surveillance.

Recent Mine Detection System Developments



In 2023, international research programs advanced an AI-Based Underground Mine Detection System for improved analysis of buried threats.

In 2023, 4M Defense introduced a Smart Demining System using sensors and advanced algorithms to support safer humanitarian operations.

In 2024, a Multi-Sensor Mine Detection Platform combined ground-penetrating radar with chemical explosive detection technologies.

In 2024, BAE Systems expanded deployment of a Single-System Multi-Mission Airborne Mine Detection solution with onboard processing for maritime environments.

In 2024, the Desk-AId geospatial platform was introduced to help identify potentially contaminated areas and improve demining planning.

In 2025, Thales Group delivered an end-to-end autonomous maritime mine hunting system to the Royal Navy.

In 2025, research teams advanced IoT-Integrated Reinforcement Learning and MineInsight Multi-Sensor Detection Platform solutions incorporating AI, LiDAR, infrared imaging, and robotics. In 2025, APOPO expanded its Animal Detection System program using trained rats and dogs for humanitarian demining.

Market Challenges

High procurement and ownership costs remain a major barrier to wider adoption. Advanced systems require substantial spending on research, equipment, integration, operator training, maintenance, and technical support. These costs are especially restrictive for developing countries and post-conflict regions with extensive contamination but limited financial resources.

Operational performance can also be affected by deserts, mountains, forests, wetlands, flooding, extreme temperatures, heavy rainfall, and weak transportation infrastructure. Such conditions may reduce sensor accuracy, delay clearance activities, damage equipment, and increase risks for personnel. Manufacturers are therefore investing in durable, adaptable, and weather-resistant platforms capable of operating across diverse environments.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States remains a leading market due to defense spending, advanced military research, procurement programs, and collaboration among government agencies, research institutions, and defense contractors. The country also supports international humanitarian demining through funding, equipment, and technical assistance.

Germany benefits from expertise in robotics, ground-penetrating radar, sensor technologies, and humanitarian mine clearance. Cooperation among defense companies, academic institutions, and technology developers continues to strengthen research and development, although export regulations may affect the international transfer of certain systems.

India is expanding domestic mine detection capabilities in response to border security requirements and defense modernization. The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), public sector organizations, and private companies are developing indigenous systems suited to the country's geographical and strategic conditions.

Saudi Arabia is investing in radar-based, laser-based, sonar-based, and sensor-integrated solutions for defense and regional humanitarian programs. International partnerships are supporting access to advanced expertise across handheld, vehicle-mounted, airborne, and naval platforms.

Market Segmentation



Deployment Platform: Vehicle Mounted, Marine-Based, Airborne, and Handheld

Technology: Ground Penetrating Radar, Electromagnetic Detection, Acoustic Detection, and Infrared Detection

Application: Defense and Homeland Security Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The report evaluates markets including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies covered include BAE Systems, Chemring Group PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries, MBDA, MINE KAFON LAB, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Schiebel Corporation. The competitive analysis examines company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance. Continued investment in AI-enabled detection, autonomous platforms, multi-sensor integration, and ruggedized equipment is expected to shape competition throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Global Mine Detection System Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Mine Detection System Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Deployment Platform

6.2 By Application

6.3 By End Use

6.4 By Countries

7. Deployment Platform - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Vehicle Mounted

7.2 Marine-Based

7.3 Airborne

7.4 Handheld

8. Technology - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Ground Penetrating Radar

8.2 Electromagnetic Detection

8.3 Acoustic Detection

8.4 Infrared Detection

9. Application - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 Defense

9.2 Homeland Security

10. Countries - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.5 Thailand

10.3.6 Malaysia

10.3.7 Indonesia

10.3.8 Australia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 South Africa

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat

13. Merger and Acquisition

14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 BAE Systems

14.1.1 Overviews

14.1.2 Key Person

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.1.5 Revenue Analysis

14.2 Chemring Group PLC

14.2.1 Overviews

14.2.2 Key Person

14.2.3 Recent Developments

14.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.2.5 Revenue Analysis

14.3 Israel Aerospace Industries

14.3.1 Overviews

14.3.2 Key Person

14.3.3 Recent Developments

14.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Revenue Analysis

14.4 MBDA

14.4.1 Overviews

14.4.2 Key Person

14.4.3 Recent Developments

14.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.4.5 Revenue Analysis

14.5 MINE KAFON LAB

14.5.1 Overviews

14.5.2 Key Person

14.5.3 Recent Developments

14.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.5.5 Revenue Analysis

14.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.6.1 Overviews

14.6.2 Key Person

14.6.3 Recent Developments

14.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.6.5 Revenue Analysis

14.7 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

14.7.1 Overviews

14.7.2 Key Person

14.7.3 Recent Developments

14.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.7.5 Revenue Analysis

14.8 Schiebel Corporation

14.8.1 Overviews

14.8.2 Key Person

14.8.3 Recent Developments

14.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.8.5 Revenue Analysis

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