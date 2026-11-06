Global Switching Regulator Power Management IC Market Report 2026: Capitalize On EV And AI Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by integrating power functions on one chip to cut costs, simplify design, improve efficiency and battery life, and target EV, IoT and AI demand

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Switching Regulators Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global switching regulators power management integrated circuit (IC) market is experiencing strong growth as electronics manufacturers prioritize energy efficiency, compact system design and reliable voltage regulation. The market is projected to increase from $14.67 billion in 2025 to $15.60 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $19.64 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for efficient voltage regulation, wider adoption of switching power conversion technologies and greater integration of power management functions into semiconductor devices. The expanding use of switching regulator ICs in portable electronics has also increased demand for smaller, more efficient power solutions that can extend battery life and reduce heat generation.

Over the forecast period, demand is expected to be driven by the development of higher-power-density power management ICs, advanced multi-output regulator architectures and low-loss switching regulators. The integration of intelligent power control features is also gaining momentum as manufacturers seek to optimize energy use across increasingly complex electronic systems. High-performance computing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, connected devices, wearables and portable medical equipment are expected to create additional opportunities for switching regulator IC suppliers.

Key switching regulators power management IC market trends include the growing use of programmable regulators, increased integration of multiple outputs within a single device and continued advances in voltage regulation architectures. Compact power management solutions are becoming increasingly important as product designers seek to reduce component counts, simplify system design and improve overall performance without increasing device size.

The accelerating adoption of electric vehicles is a major growth driver for the market. Government incentives, tighter emissions standards and investment in cleaner transportation are supporting the transition to electric mobility. Switching regulator power management ICs enable efficient power conversion, regulation and distribution across electric vehicle battery systems, propulsion platforms, onboard electronics and charging infrastructure. Their use can reduce power losses, control heat generation, improve energy efficiency and help extend vehicle driving range.

Electric vehicle sales data highlights the scale of this opportunity. According to Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, a record 1.2 million U.S. consumers purchased electric vehicles in 2023. Electric vehicles represented 7.6% of the total U.S. vehicle market that year, compared with 5.9% in 2022. Continued growth in electric vehicle production and charging networks is expected to strengthen demand for advanced automotive power management semiconductors.

Product innovation is also shaping competition within the switching regulators power management integrated circuit market. Semiconductor manufacturers are developing highly integrated solutions that combine switching regulation, battery charging and system management capabilities. In June 2023, Nordic Semiconductor launched the nPM1300 power management integrated circuit, featuring two high-efficiency DC/DC buck switching regulators, two low-dropout regulators, integrated battery charging and advanced system management functionality. Designed for battery-powered Internet of Things, wearable and portable medical applications, the device reduces reliance on discrete components while supporting improved power efficiency, battery life and system performance.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening power management portfolios. In October 2025, onsemi acquired Vcore Power Technologies and associated intellectual property licenses from Aura Semiconductor for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to expand onsemi's ability to deliver end-to-end power solutions for artificial intelligence data centers and enhance its high-performance power conversion capabilities. Growing electricity requirements across AI servers and data center infrastructure are expected to increase the need for efficient, high-density switching regulator technologies.

North America led the switching regulators power management integrated circuit market in 2025, supported by its established semiconductor sector, advanced computing infrastructure and growing electric vehicle ecosystem. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as electronics manufacturing, automotive electrification and semiconductor investment continue to expand. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Architecture Type: Integrated Circuits; Discrete Components; Hybrid Systems

2) By Voltage Type: Step-Down; Step-Up; Buck-Boost; Linear

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Sales

4) By Application: Consumer Electronics; Industrial Automation; Telecommunications; Automotive; Medical Devices; Computing And Data Centers; Aerospace And Defense; Renewable Energy Systems

5) By End Use: Residential; Commercial; Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Integrated Circuits: Monolithic Switching Regulator Integrated Circuits; Multi Output Switching Regulator Integrated Circuits; Programmable Switching Regulator Integrated Circuits; Application Specific Switching Regulator Integrated Circuits

2) By Discrete Components: Power Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors; Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors; Power Diodes; Power Inductors; Power Transformers

3) By Hybrid Systems: System In Package Switching Regulators; Multi Chip Module Switching Regulators; Power Module Switching Regulators; Hybrid Thick Film Switching Regulators

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

onsemi

Microchip Technology Incorporated

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Diodes Incorporated

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

MaxLinear Inc.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Power Integrations Inc.

Silergy Corp.

SG Micro Corp.

Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc.

Halo Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

MediaTek Inc.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

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