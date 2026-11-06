Global Steel Wire Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On EV, Energy And Smart City Demand

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Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Steel Wire Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel wire market was valued at approximately $119.98 billion in 2025, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2020. The market is projected to reach $158.88 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2025 and 2030. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2030, taking the global steel wire market to an estimated $205.95 billion by 2035. The market analysis covers historical developments from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035 across major regions and economies.

Historic steel wire market growth was supported by rising demand for high-rise buildings, automotive industry expansion, renewable energy infrastructure development and investment in railway and metro projects. Steel wire is widely used across these sectors because of its strength, durability and suitability for demanding structural and industrial applications. However, volatility in raw material prices and fluctuations in energy and electricity costs placed pressure on manufacturing expenses and affected market performance during the historic period.

Looking ahead, increasing investment in smart cities is expected to create sustained demand for steel wire in buildings, transportation systems and public infrastructure. Growth in heavy machinery and industrial equipment manufacturing will also support market expansion. Additional opportunities are anticipated from the rollout of telecommunications and 5G infrastructure, together with growing demand from the elevator and escalator industry. Potential restraints include competition from alternative materials, stringent environmental regulations and disruption associated with trade conflicts and tariffs.

Key steel wire market trends include the expansion of high-strength domestic wire production for automotive and electric vehicle applications. Manufacturers are also developing high-performance steel wire rope products for heavy-duty lifting and industrial operations. Localized production of steel wire mesh is increasing to meet mining, construction and infrastructure safety requirements while strengthening regional supply chains and reducing reliance on imported materials.

By type, the steel wire market is segmented into carbon steel, alloy steel and stainless steel. Carbon steel represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 70.5% of the market, or approximately $84.57 billion. Alloy steel is forecast to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 6.3%, supported by demand for high-performance materials in automotive, industrial and infrastructure applications.

By thickness, the market includes 0.01 mm to 0.8 mm, 0.8 mm to 1.6 mm, 1.6 mm to 4 mm, and 4 mm and above. Steel wire measuring 0.8 mm to 1.6 mm was the largest thickness segment in 2025, representing 34.7% of the global market and generating approximately $41.57 billion. The 0.01 mm to 0.8 mm category is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% as demand rises across precision manufacturing and specialized industrial applications.

By form, the steel wire market is divided into non-rope and rope products. Non-rope steel wire accounted for the largest share in 2025 at 63.8%, equivalent to approximately $76.53 billion. Steel wire rope is projected to be the fastest-growing form segment between 2025 and 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2%. Growth will be supported by infrastructure construction, lifting equipment, mining operations and other heavy-duty industrial uses.

Construction remained the largest end-use market for steel wire in 2025, accounting for 36.6% of global revenue, or approximately $43.91 billion. Other major end-use categories include automotive, energy, industrial and additional specialized industries. The energy segment is forecast to expand at the fastest rate through 2030, with a CAGR of 6.3%, reflecting continued investment in conventional power infrastructure, renewable energy projects and transmission networks.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional steel wire market in 2025, accounting for 38.8% of global revenue, or approximately $46.52 billion. North America and Western Europe followed, supported by established construction, automotive and industrial sectors. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region from 2025 to 2030, recording a CAGR of 6.5%, while Western Europe is projected to grow at 5.9%. Eastern Europe and North America are forecast to expand at CAGRs of 5.5% and 5.2%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Carbon Steel; Alloy Steel; Stainless Steel

2) By Thickness: 0.01 Mm To 0.8 Mm; 0.8 Mm To 1.6 Mm; 1.6 Mm To 4 Mm; 4 Mm And Above

3) By Form: Non-Rope; Rope

4) By End-Use: Construction; Automotive; Energy; Industrial; Other End-Use Industries

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; steel wire indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Bekaert SA

ArcelorMittal SA

Nippon Steel Corporation

TATA Steel Limited

JFE Holdings, Inc.

HBIS Group Co Ltd.

KOBE STEEL Co. Ltd.

China Baowu Steel Group

Voestalpine AG

Kiswire Co. Ltd.

Shagang Group (Jiangsu Shagang)

Human Valin Iron and Steel Group

China Wu Group Corporation Ltd.

Maanshan Iron and Steel Company

Zunyi Changling Special Steel Company

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

POSCO

Hyundai Steel Company

SeAH Changwon Special Steel

Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd.

ArcelorMittal

WireCo WorldGroup Inc

Suzuki Garphyttan AB

Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI)

Insteel Industries Inc.

Nucor Corporation

Sivaco Wire Group

Wire Mesh Corporation

Deacero

Mid-South Wire Company

Aperam

Celsa Group

Ternium S.A.

World Group

Valteknica Incom SRL

Severstal PJSC

Liberty Steel Group

Van Merksteijn International

Standards Institute of Israel

Turkish Standards Institution

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

Saudi Standards and Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO)

Macsteel Aarti Steel

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