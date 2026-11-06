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Global Special Steel Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On Low-Carbon And Auto Demand


Date: 2026-11-06 11:16:20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Special Steel Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global special steel market reached approximately $201.15 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2020. The market is projected to increase to $265.68 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 5.7% during the 2025-2030 forecast period. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 5% between 2030 and 2035, taking the global market value to approximately $339.56 billion by 2035.

The special steel market report analyzes historical performance from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035. It examines market size, growth prospects and segment performance across major regions and economies, offering insight into the principal factors shaping global demand for stainless steel, structural steel, tool and die steel, and other specialty products.

Market expansion during the historical period was supported by smart city development, growth in automotive manufacturing, rising industrial machinery production and continued investment in rail and transportation infrastructure. Special steel benefited from its extensive use in applications that require strength, durability, corrosion resistance and reliable performance under demanding operating conditions. However, volatility in raw material prices and competition from substitute materials constrained market growth.

Looking ahead, demand for lightweight, high-strength materials is expected to be a major growth driver for the global special steel market. Additional momentum will come from renewable energy deployment, expanding construction activity and increased government infrastructure spending. These trends are anticipated to support demand across automotive, manufacturing, construction, transportation and energy-related applications. Potential market restraints include dependence on imported alloying elements, high production costs, trade disputes and tariffs.

By type, the market is segmented into stainless steel, structural steel, tool and die steel, and other special steel products. Structural steel was the largest type segment in 2025, accounting for 37.9% of the market, or approximately $76.2 billion. Tool and die steel is forecast to be the fastest-growing type segment between 2025 and 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.9% as demand rises for high-performance materials used in precision manufacturing and industrial tooling.

By grade, the special steel market includes the 200 series, 300 series, 400 series, duplex series and other grades. The 300 series led the market in 2025, generating approximately $95.21 billion and representing 47.3% of total sales. The duplex series is expected to record the strongest growth through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 8.1%, supported by demand for enhanced strength and corrosion resistance in industrial applications.

Application segments include automotive, construction, consumer appliances, manufacturing, petrochemicals, shipping and packaging, and other end uses. Automotive was the largest application segment in 2025, accounting for 32.7% of the global special steel market, equivalent to approximately $65.68 billion. It is also forecast to be the fastest-growing application segment from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6%. The shift toward lighter, stronger and more efficient vehicle components is expected to sustain demand throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific was the leading regional market in 2025, accounting for 50.9% of global revenue, or approximately $102.35 billion. North America and Western Europe followed, reflecting established automotive, construction and industrial manufacturing activity. Asia-Pacific is forecast to remain the fastest-growing region through 2030, with a CAGR of 6.4%, while South America is projected to grow at 5.6%. Western Europe and Eastern Europe are expected to expand at CAGRs of 5.4% and 4.9%, respectively.

Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Stainless Steel; Structural Steel; Tool and Die Steel; Other Types
2) By Grade: 200 Series; 300 Series; 400 Series; Duplex Series; Other Grade
3) By Application: Automotive; Construction; Consumer Appliances; Manufacturing; Petrochemicals; Shipping and Packaging; Other Applications

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; special steel indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 356
Forecast Period 2025-2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $201.15 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $339.56 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • Nippon Steel Corporation
  • JFE Holdings Inc.
  • ArcelorMittal S.A
  • Gerdau S.A.
  • AK Steel Holdings Corporation
  • SSAB AB
  • Jindal Steel and Power Limited / JSW Steel
  • Kobe Steel Ltd.
  • China BaoWu Iron and Steel Co. Ltd.
  • Swiss Steel Group
  • POSCO Holdings
  • Tata Steel Limited
  • Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
  • HBIS Group Co. Ltd.
  • Nanjing Iron Steel Group Co Ltd.
  • Voestalpine AG
  • Thyssenkrupp AG
  • Outokumpu
  • Acerinox
  • Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
  • EVRAZ
  • Nucor Corporation
  • Techint Group
  • Emirates Steel
  • Qatar Steel
  • ArcelorMittal South Africa
  • Highveld Steel and Vanadium Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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