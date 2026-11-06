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Global Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market Forecast To 2035 Capitalize On $15.34B Electronic Defense Demand With Lockheed Martin, RTX And Northrop Grumman


Date: 2026-11-06 11:16:20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via public funding, high-growth segments, integrated multi-domain and anti-swarm systems, portable RF solutions, tiered pricing, and partner-led distribution

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market report provides a comprehensive assessment of market performance from 2020 to 2025 and forecasts growth through 2030 and 2035. The analysis examines the global market by region, major economy, system type, technology, current range and application, offering insight into the factors shaping demand for counter-drone detection, tracking, disruption and neutralization capabilities.

The global counter-unmanned aerial vehicle technologies market reached approximately $2.46 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% from 2020. The market is projected to increase to $6.31 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 20.7% during the 2025-2030 period. Continued investment in advanced airspace protection is expected to support further expansion at a CAGR of 19.4% between 2030 and 2035, bringing the global market value to $15.34 billion by 2035.

Historic market growth was supported by rising geopolitical tensions, defense modernization initiatives, the increasing frequency of drone swarm attacks and escalating security threats. Governments, military organizations and security agencies have strengthened their focus on counter-UAV technologies as unmanned aircraft become more accessible and operationally sophisticated. However, high development and deployment costs, alongside stringent regulatory requirements, constrained adoption in some markets during the historic period.

Future growth is expected to be driven by greater awareness of airspace security risks, heightened public safety concerns, expanding defense budgets and the development of autonomous and semi-autonomous counter-drone systems. Potential market constraints include limited technical expertise, insufficient awareness among some end users, a lack of standardized protocols, interoperability challenges and the effects of tariffs and international trade disputes.

By type, the market is segmented into mini unmanned aerial vehicle or micro aerial vehicle systems, tactical unmanned aerial systems and vertical take-off and landing systems. The mini or micro aerial vehicle segment was the largest in 2025, accounting for 55.3% of the global market, or approximately $1.35 billion. Vertical take-off and landing systems are forecast to record the fastest growth through 2030, with a CAGR of 24.1%.

By technology, the C-UAV technologies market includes kinetic systems and electronic systems. Electronic systems represented the largest technology segment in 2025, generating $1.68 billion and accounting for 68.5% of the total market. This segment is also expected to grow the fastest from 2025 to 2030, achieving a projected CAGR of 22.3% as demand rises for scalable detection, electronic disruption and integrated response capabilities.

The market is also segmented by current range into low current range of up to 10 A, medium current range of 10 A to 100 A and high current range above 100 A. Medium-current solutions led the market in 2025, accounting for 47% of total revenue, or approximately $1.15 billion. High-current solutions are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 24.2%.

By application, the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle technologies market covers defense, commercial and homeland security uses. Defense was the largest application segment in 2025, representing 54.9% of the global market and generating approximately $1.35 billion. The segment is projected to maintain the strongest growth rate through 2030, with a CAGR of 22.3%, supported by military modernization, critical asset protection and demand for advanced responses to evolving unmanned threats.

North America was the largest regional market in 2025, accounting for 35.1% of global revenue, or approximately $862.7 million. Asia-Pacific ranked second, followed by Western Europe and other regions. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 23.2%, while North America is expected to expand at 20.6%. The Middle East and Eastern Europe are projected to follow, recording CAGRs of 20.4% and 20.3%, respectively.

Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Mini Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (MUAV) Or Micro Aerial Vehicle (MAV); Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (TUAS); Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL)
2) By Technology: Kinetic Systems; Electronic Systems
3) By Current Range: Low Current Range (Up To 10 A); Medium Current Range (10 A - 100 A); High Current Range (Above 100 A)
4) By Application: Defense; Commercial; Homeland Security

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 392
Forecast Period 2025-2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.46 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $15.34 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • RTX Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • The Boeing Company
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Thales Group
  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  • DroneShield Limited
  • Ascent Vision Tech
  • Electro Optic Systems (EOS)
  • Department 13
  • Boresight Pty Ltd.
  • Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC)
  • CETC (China Electronics Tech Group)
  • Bitalltech
  • Novasky (Hunan Novasky Electronic)
  • Huaray (Zhejiang Huaray Tech)
  • SkyFend Technology
  • Zen Technologies Limited
  • Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
  • Grene Robotics (Indrajaal)
  • Adani Defence and Aerospace
  • Paras Anti-Drone Technologies
  • Vaimanika Aerospace
  • NEC Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Toshiba Infrastructure Systems
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries
  • Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (JRC)
  • PT Pindad (Persero)
  • PT Len Industri (Persero)
  • Hanwha Aerospace
  • HEMERIA
  • Hologarde
  • Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
  • Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG
  • Hensoldt AG
  • Leonardo S.p.A.
  • MBDA Italia S.p.A.
  • Elettronica S.p.A. (ELT)
  • Fincantieri S.p.A.
  • IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A.
  • Indra Sistemas S.A.
  • Navantia S.A.
  • Santa Barbara Sistemas
  • Expal Systems S.A.
  • BAE Systems plc
  • QinetiQ Group plc
  • Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.
  • Chess Dynamics Ltd.
  • ZALA Aero Group
  • Kronshtadt Group
  • Vega Radio Engineering Corporation
  • S. Carfil S.A.
  • BlueSpace Technology
  • ROMARM
  • CACI International Inc
  • Ondas Holdings Inc
  • Axon
  • Dedrone
  • DARIT Technologies
  • Prandtl Dynamics
  • Citadel Defense
  • Fortem Technologies
  • Embraer SA
  • IACIT
  • Nostromo Defensa S.A.
  • America's Solutions LLC
  • Ventus Technology S.A.S
  • Avibras Industria Aeroespacial
  • INTRA Defense Technologies
  • Advanced Protection Systems (APS)
  • EDGE Group
  • Advanced Electronics Company (AEC)
  • SIGN4L
  • Emirates Defence Industries Company (EDIC)
  • Saab AB
  • Sentrycs

For more information about this report visit

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