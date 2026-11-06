Global Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market Forecast To 2035 Capitalize On $15.34B Electronic Defense Demand With Lockheed Martin, RTX And Northrop Grumman
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|392
|Forecast Period
|2025-2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$15.34 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Lockheed Martin Corporation RTX Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation The Boeing Company Elbit Systems Ltd. Thales Group Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. L3Harris Technologies Inc. Rheinmetall AG Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. DroneShield Limited Ascent Vision Tech Electro Optic Systems (EOS) Department 13 Boresight Pty Ltd. Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) CETC (China Electronics Tech Group) Bitalltech Novasky (Hunan Novasky Electronic) Huaray (Zhejiang Huaray Tech) SkyFend Technology Zen Technologies Limited Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Grene Robotics (Indrajaal) Adani Defence and Aerospace Paras Anti-Drone Technologies Vaimanika Aerospace NEC Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Toshiba Infrastructure Systems Kawasaki Heavy Industries Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (JRC) PT Pindad (Persero) PT Len Industri (Persero) Hanwha Aerospace HEMERIA Hologarde Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG Hensoldt AG Leonardo S.p.A. MBDA Italia S.p.A. Elettronica S.p.A. (ELT) Fincantieri S.p.A. IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. Indra Sistemas S.A. Navantia S.A. Santa Barbara Sistemas Expal Systems S.A. BAE Systems plc QinetiQ Group plc Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. Chess Dynamics Ltd. ZALA Aero Group Kronshtadt Group Vega Radio Engineering Corporation S. Carfil S.A. BlueSpace Technology ROMARM CACI International Inc Ondas Holdings Inc Axon Dedrone DARIT Technologies Prandtl Dynamics Citadel Defense Fortem Technologies Embraer SA IACIT Nostromo Defensa S.A. America's Solutions LLC Ventus Technology S.A.S Avibras Industria Aeroespacial INTRA Defense Technologies Advanced Protection Systems (APS) EDGE Group Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) SIGN4L Emirates Defence Industries Company (EDIC) Saab AB Sentrycs
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