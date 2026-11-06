Rinaldi Racing's Alessandro Balzan And Dylan Medler Win The Italian GT Endurance Championship

Rinaldi Racing's Alessandro Balzan and Dylan Medler securing the Italian GT Endurance Championship

Rinaldi Racing's Alessandro Balzan and Dylan Medler capped off a spectacular 2026 season securing the Italian GT Endurance Championship

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The season finale at Mugello delivered the kind of drama befitting a championship decider. Over three hours of racing, the Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo driven by Balzan and Medler battled through relentless rain, intermittent hail, and ten safety car interventions-conditions that pushed the entire field to the limitDespite the chaos, the duo demonstrated the composure and precision that have defined their season, crossing the finish line first and completing an extraordinary comeback in the fight for the overall Italian titleA Chaotic, Weather Struck Mugello ShowdownThe race began under treacherous skies, with rain quickly intensifying into light hail as the field approached the opening laps. Visibility dropped, grip vanished, and incidents mounted. Multiple cars spun or slid off track, prompting a series of safety car deployments-ten in total across the three hour contest-to clear stranded or damaged vehicles.Key rivals faltered early. The Mercedes AMG GT3 of AKM Motorsport, driven by Lorenzo Ferrari, suffered a heavy setback after being struck by Guido Luchetti's Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2. The Mercedes later endured further gravel excursions before retiring entirely, removing one of the primary threats to Balzan and Medler's title hopes.Amid the turmoil, Balzan and Medler executed a flawless strategy. Their Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo remained stable and fast through the changing conditions, allowing them to climb steadily and decisively into the lead.A Season Defined by ExcellenceThis Mugello victory is the crowning achievement of a season in which Balzan and Medler consistently demonstrated elite pace, teamwork, and resilience. Their triumph at the 24 Hours of Spa, one of endurance racing's most prestigious events, set the tone for a year marked by precision driving and strategic mastery.Throughout the Italian GT Endurance Championship, the Italian American pairing showcased remarkable consistency. Whether navigating dry weather sprints or rain soaked endurance battles, they delivered podiums, victories, and crucial points that kept them firmly in the title hunt.A Special Win for Rinaldi RacingFor Rinaldi Racing, the Mugello result carries deep significance. As Balzan noted, achieving the championship with the team is“really special,” reflecting the strong bond and shared determination that propelled the squad through a demanding seasonWith the Italian GT Endurance Championship secured and a Spa victory already in hand, Balzan and Medler close 2026 as one of the most successful pairings in European GT racing. Their Mugello triumph stands as a testament to skill, perseverance, and the ability to rise above adversity-qualities that define champions.

Michael Hardware

Chelgate Limited

+44 20 7939 7989

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Rinaldi Racing's Alessandro Balzan and Dylan Medler win the Italian GT Endurance Championship News Provided By Chelgate Limited November 06, 2026, 16:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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