MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, LONDON BOROUGH OF CAMDEN, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dealscribe and Fox Legal Training (FLT) announce a strategic partnership to improve visibility and understanding of documentation across the high yield bond, leveraged loan and private credit markets.As part of the agreement, the partners will share select research and training materials on covenants, blockers and other key areas of documentation with each other's clients. Dealscribe clients will receive free and discounted access to FLT's documentation risk training.The partnership follows Dealscribe's recent expansion into loan and bond analysis, building on its leading position in CLO document intelligence. Dealscribe provides easy-to-compare data on deal terms across around 1,000 US and European bonds, broadly syndicated loans and direct lending agreements. The analysis is based on structured answers to 150 questions, providing unparalleled comparability between deals. The schema was developed in consultation with FLT founder Sabrina Fox.“We are delighted to offer our clients favorable access to a rigorous, university-style training program for documentation risk,” says Dealscribe CEO Mike Peterson.“Investors need to ensure that their teams are up to speed on the latest legal terms and concepts. Fox Legal Training alongside Dealscribe research helps them achieve that goal.”“Dealscribe shows credit teams what the documents say. Our training teaches them what those terms do, and how to read them when a credit is under pressure,” says Fox Legal Training founder and CEO Sabrina Fox.“Offering both to Dealscribe clients gives their teams the data and the skills to use it.”

Michael Peterson

Dealscribe

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Dealscribe and Fox Legal Training form partnership to boost credit documentation transparency News Provided By Dealscribe November 06, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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