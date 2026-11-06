Bikram Majithia Likens PCS Exam Row To NEET Irregularities, Appeals CJP, Cong And BJP To Unite

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 6 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday drew similarities between the alleged irregularities in the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Mains 2025 examination and the NEET 2026 exam, while appealing the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to unite against it.

The results of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Main Examination were declared on November 4, with candidates alleging irregularities, fraud, and corruption soon after the announcement.

Speaking to IANS, Majithia said: "Today I will appeal to everyone-Congress, BJP, and CJP... if NEET was a rallying point at Jantar Mantar, this PCS recruitment should become a rallying point in Punjab."

He added that whether it is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or anyone else, no one has the right to leave out deserving candidates and give important government posts to undeserving ones, "especially because they are meant to shape the direction and condition of Punjab in the coming times".

In an apparent reference to AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Majithia said: "People sitting in Delhi cannot engage in Punjab's recruitment process because it is a matter related to the state."

However, the SAD leader clarified that doubts should not be placed on all those who passed the examination.

Citing the concerns of the candidates who raised allegations over the exam results, Majithia said: "Some of them are gold medalists, some don't even have parents, how much struggle they might have gone through, how they showed courage, and now they are sharing that there was no transparency in this exam."

He claimed that there have been nine to ten recruitment examinations under the AAP-led Punjab government which have been either stayed by the court, or a Vigilance Enquiry has been called into or the examination got cancelled because of paper leak, cheating or cancellation.

Reiterating the students' demand for a CBI enquiry into the PCS exam, the SAD leader said: "If irregularities take place even in the recruitment of Gazetted officers, then it needs a CBI enquiry...we will soon approach the High Court."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, also alleged irregularities and corruption in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Main Examination, accusing the AAP government of running a "paper leak mafia" under the directions of party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.