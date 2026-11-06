Ayodhya Prepares For 10Th Deepotsav With 30 Lakh Earthen Lamps Lit

Ayodhya Geared Up for 10th Deepotsav Celebrations

Ayodhya completed the final rehearsal for the mass aarti at Saryu Ghat on Friday ahead of the 10th edition of the Deepotsav programme scheduled for Saturday, with preparations for the ceremonial lighting of lamps and decorations nearing completion. More than 30 lakh earthen lamps are set to illuminate 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River.

Official Arrangements and Guest List

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said all arrangements had been made for the event, which will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest, with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attending. "All preparations have been completed. Our team has just concluded the final rehearsal for the Saryu Aarti. Arrangements for the ceremonial lighting of lamps are also fully in place, and the decorations are nearly complete," Tripathi told ANI.

He said the city was eagerly awaiting the arrival of the President of India, who, according to him, would be the chief guest at this year's Deepotsav. "It is a great privilege for the Chief Minister and all of us that the President of India will be the chief guest at this year's Deepotsav. The entire city of Ayodhya eagerly awaits her arrival," he said.

Security and Event Highlights

Meanwhile, other preparations, including heavy police deployment and security forces, have been made at key locations to ensure safety during the festive event. The main celebrations will take place on Saturday and will feature a 2,100-drone show depicting episodes from the Ramayana, along with cultural performances by artists from five countries.

The Saryu Maha Aarti will involve 2,147 participants, including public representatives, councillors and members of the public. The ceremony will feature Vedic chanting and aarti along the riverfront. Deepotsav is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana.

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