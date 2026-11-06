India Joins Ibero-American Conference As Minister Margherita Visits

India Strengthens Global Ties in Spain

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita concluded a three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Spain from November 3 to 5, marking a key milestone in India's expanding engagement with the Latin American community and Spain. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during his visit, the Minister represented India at the 30th Summit of the Ibero-American Conference hosted by Spain, where India joined the forum as an Associate Observer.

Diplomatic Engagements and Strategic Cooperation

Addressing the High-Level Ministerial Dialogue with Associate and Consultative Observers, hosted by Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, Margherita showcased India's growing capabilities in technology, development cooperation, disaster management, and climate resilience. He also outlined prospective areas of cooperation between India and Latin American nations, including collaborative projects in science and technology, academia, education, and culture.

On the sidelines of the summit, Margherita held a series of bilateral meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Colombia and Bolivia, the Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States, and the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain.

Community Outreach and Cultural Synergy

Highlighting the diaspora's role in national development, Margherita paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Madrid and met with members of the local Indian community. In his address to the diaspora, he emphasised their contribution toward "achieving the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047." The MEA noted that the visit served as an important milestone in the ongoing celebrations of the "India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence."

Expanding the Ibero-American Partnership

Earlier, the Union MoS met Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares on the sidelines of the 30th Summit of the Ibero-American Conference in Madrid, where discussions centred on ways to strengthen bilateral relations. India's participation in the Ibero-American Conference as an Associate Observer reflects its interest in expanding engagement with the wider Ibero-American community. The Conference comprises 22 member countries, including 19 from Latin America and three from Europe, namely Spain, Portugal and Andorra. It also has 12 Associate Observers and 20 Consultative Observers.

Sharing details of the interaction in a post on X on Friday, Margherita said,“Delighted to be welcomed by Foreign Minister of Spain José Manuel Albares as India joins the Ibero-American Conference as Associate Observer. Look forward to strengthening our ties with the Ibero-American community.”

Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines

On Thursday, Margherita held a meeting with Colombia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omar Bula Escobar, on the sidelines of the summit. The discussions covered cooperation in areas such as trade, education, health, culture and multilateral fora.“Pleased to interact with H.E. Mr. Omar Bula Escobar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia. The interaction focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, culture, education, health and multilateral fora,” MoS Margherita wrote on X following the meeting. He also met Bolivia's Foreign Minister, Hector Francisco Huanca. The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and spoke about regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

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