KGMU Sets Up Disciplinary Action Committee Over Conversion Case

KGMU Initiates Probe into STF Conversion Report

King George's Medical University (KGMU) has decided to constitute a Disciplinary Action Committee to examine the Special Task Force (STF) report in the alleged religious conversion case, following a special meeting of the university's Working Council on Thursday. The meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor Soniya Nityanand, during which the STF report dated October 30, 2026, submitted by the state government, was placed before the Working Council for discussion.

During the meeting, the Registrar presented a point-by-point account of the report, while representations submitted by teachers and staff members concerning its findings were also read out. Some teachers and staff members raised objections, alleging that their names had been wrongly included in the observations made in the STF report. Taking note of the representations, the Working Council decided to forward them to the respective departmental committees for examination. The council said that the facts and objections would be considered and further action would be taken in accordance with the applicable rules. The provisions of the KGMU Act and university regulations were also discussed during the meeting.

Formation of Disciplinary Action Committee

Following deliberations, it was unanimously decided to constitute a Disciplinary Action Committee under Section 11-11. The committee will comprise the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar, along with four other members. Two members will be nominated from among the university's serving senior teachers, while two senior administrative officers will be included as independent members. Preference will be given to retired senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. The committee will examine the STF report, relevant facts and records in detail. The KGMU administration assured that further action would be taken only after a fair, transparent and rules-based investigation.

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