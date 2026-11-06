Driving Careers And Honoring A Legacy: Celebrating Gleim Day 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gleim Exam Prep and Gleim Aviation, the leading providers of accounting and aviation self-study materials, mark a proud tradition.

Gainesville, Fla., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Exam Prep and Gleim Aviation, the family-owned and operated leader in accounting exam prep and aviation training, proudly marks the celebration of Gleim Day 2026. Proclaimed by the City of Gainesville in 2019 to honor the life and work of founder Dr. Irvin N. Gleim, this annual observance highlights over a half-century of transforming the accounting and aviation industries.

Since Dr. Gleim published the world's first self-study CPA review in 1974, the company has continued to redefine professional education. Today, Gleim stands as the trusted source for millions of accounting professionals and more than half of America's pilots. Driven by the philosophy that ambition shouldn't be limited by financial or logistical barriers, Gleim delivers elite study systems that turn career dreams into reality.

A visionary accounting professor at The University of Florida, Dr. Gleim recognized early on that talented students needed better access to review courses and self-study materials. This approach created an accessible and affordable path to accounting certifications. That same disruptive, student-first mindset was applied to aviation training, where Gleim study materials transformed flight training nationwide.

Through the Gleim Gives Back initiative, the company channels its momentum into tangible community transformation. Whether tackling food insecurity alongside Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, planting forests with One Tree Planted, funding classrooms through DonorsChoose, or running corporate operations on one of the city's largest private solar setups, Gleim proves that modern business can-and should-be a force for good.

“Gleim Day belongs to everyone who has been part of our story: the students, pilots, educators, and staff who turned Dr. Gleim's dream into a reality.,” said Lorie M. Gleim, CEO of Gleim Exam Prep and Gleim Aviation.“We're proud to celebrate Dr. Gleim's legacy making professional certification more accessible, more affordable, and more achievable for every candidate.”

Recognized each year on November 6 in honor of Dr. Gleim's birthday, Gleim Day is an opportunity for students, pilots, educators, and Gleim alumni to celebrate the ripple effect of a single idea that has changed the accounting and aviation industries.

In its 2026 proclamation, the City of Gainesville noted that“Dr. Gleim's desire to start the company stemmed from his passion for making education and professional success attainable and accessible to anyone motivated to pursue their goals,” and recognized Gleim for“providing scholarships to candidates so that everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”

That commitment remains at the heart of the company today. Each year, Gleim provides exam prep scholarships valued at more than $2 million to deserving candidates through industry partners such as the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA), and other state CPA societies nationwide.

The legacy of Dr. Gleim as an educator continues to shape what comes next. On November 10, 2026, International Accounting Day, Gleim will announce a new scholarship program created in his honor and designed to help professors support their students in reaching their career goals. This new program will give students a way to apply directly to Gleim for a scholarship.

Discover the story behind Gleim Exam Prep at

About Gleim Exam Prep

Gleim provides online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, IAP, and FMAA. Gleim's mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers' time, frustration, and cost. With a proven system for success, including the best questions and answer explanations, candidates gain a meaningful understanding of the material not only to pass the exam with confidence the first time but to be successful professionals with a command of their subjects. Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores. For more information about Gleim, visit .

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City of Gainesville Proclaims November 6 as Gleim Day

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