Cardiovascular Repair And Reconstruction Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2033 AI-Guided Procedures Drive 6.1% CAGR Toward USD 6.3 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cardiovascular Repair And Reconstruction Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global cardiovascular repair and reconstruction devices market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 4.2 billion in 2026 to USD 6.3 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry with a revenue share of 50.0% in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of innovative cardiovascular technologies, and significant investment in clinical research.

Market growth is being driven by the rising global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases associated with inactive lifestyles, poor diets, and aging populations. Growing demand for effective cardiac and vascular interventions is accelerating the adoption of cardiovascular repair and reconstruction devices. Advances in device design, surgical techniques, imaging systems, and treatment planning are improving procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. At the same time, expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is increasing access to advanced cardiovascular procedures.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important in minimally invasive cardiovascular repair. In March 2026, Philips received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its EchoNavigator R5.0 with DeviceGuide. The imaging and visualization solution uses artificial intelligence to assist physicians during complex minimally invasive mitral valve repair procedures. It combines real-time device tracking, AI-based guidance, advanced imaging, and 3D visualization within a unified workflow. This development demonstrates how integrated guidance technologies can improve procedural precision, simplify valve repair interventions, and support better surgical outcomes.

Regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, personalized treatment, and bioactive materials are also shaping the cardiovascular repair and reconstruction devices market. A study published in Circulation, the American Heart Association journal, in June 2024 highlighted the expanding use of biomaterials and bioactive components in cardiovascular repair strategies. Key areas include engineered heart tissues, regenerative scaffolds, biologically active coatings, and cardiac reconstruction therapies.

These biochemical and bioengineered materials are increasingly incorporated into cardiovascular repair devices to improve biocompatibility, stimulate tissue regeneration, and support the functional recovery of damaged cardiac tissue. Their adoption reflects a broader transition toward treatment strategies that combine device-based interventions with regenerative and biochemical approaches.

Research and development focused on peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is expected to create additional market opportunities. Although angioplasty remains a primary intervention, atherectomy provides an alternative approach for treating atherosclerotic plaque buildup. Increased investment in minimally invasive endovascular techniques for arterial blockages is supporting medical device innovation and expanding the range of available treatment options.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and industry trends at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. Product segmentation covers heart valve repair, vascular grafts, and cardiovascular patches.



Vascular grafts: Endovascular stent grafts, hemodialysis access grafts, and peripheral vascular grafts.

Cardiovascular patches: Cardiac repair patches and vascular repair patches.

Cardiac repair applications: Atrial septal defect, common atrium, defects of the endocardial cushion, ventricular septal defect, tetralogy of Fallot, and suture bleeding. Vascular repair applications: Carotid endarterectomy, anomalous connection of the pulmonary veins, transposition of the great vessels, reconstruction of portal and superior mesenteric veins, and other vascular repair applications.

The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, KSA, UAE, South Africa, and Kuwait.

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive cardiovascular repair and reconstruction devices market analysis across major products, applications, regions, and countries.

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning.

Analysis of major growth drivers, emerging technologies, and future industry trends.

Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and strategic positioning.

Evaluation of product innovation, growth opportunities, and potential revenue streams. Actionable intelligence to support investment decisions, competitive strategies, and long-term business development.

The report provides stakeholders with a detailed view of the technologies, clinical trends, regional opportunities, and competitive factors influencing the global cardiovascular repair and reconstruction devices market through 2033.

Companies Featured



Medtronic plc

BD.

TERUMO CORPORATION

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Getinge

Artivion, Inc Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

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