Structural Heart Procedures Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 36.4 Billion As Minimally Invasive Treatments Drive 10.3% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Structural Heart Procedures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Procedure, Indication, End-Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global structural heart procedures market was valued at an estimated USD 16.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the growing prevalence of structural heart diseases and cardiovascular conditions worldwide.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive cardiac interventions is a major factor shaping market growth. These procedures continue to gain adoption as healthcare providers seek treatment options that improve procedural precision, enhance patient safety, and reduce recovery times. Ongoing advances in cardiac imaging, catheter-based technologies, valve replacement systems, closure devices, and procedural planning tools are also strengthening the clinical capabilities of structural heart programs.

The substantial global burden of cardiovascular disease is expected to sustain demand for structural heart procedures. According to an Oxford Academic article published in January 2025, the global age-standardized prevalence of cardiovascular disease is approximately 7,179 cases per 100,000 individuals. This high prevalence highlights the need for effective diagnostic pathways, timely intervention, and broader access to specialized cardiovascular care.

Market expansion is also being driven by greater awareness of structural heart diseases among patients and healthcare professionals. Improvements in screening and diagnosis are helping identify conditions earlier, while the development of specialized cardiac centers is expanding access to advanced procedures. In addition, aging populations and the rising incidence of aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, atrial fibrillation, congenital heart defects, and tricuspid regurgitation are creating sustained demand across healthcare systems.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope

The report provides revenue and procedure volume forecasts at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends across each sub-segment from 2021-2033. The structural heart procedures market is segmented by procedure, indication, end-use, and region.



Procedure: Transcatheter aortic valve replacement, surgical aortic valve replacement, left atrial appendage closure, mitral repair, septal defect closure, atrial septal defect closure, and patent foramen ovale closure.

Indication: Aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, congenital heart defects, atrial fibrillation requiring stroke prevention through left atrial appendage closure, and tricuspid regurgitation.

End-use: Hospitals, specialized cardiac centers, and other healthcare facilities. Regional coverage: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The country-level analysis covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. This geographic coverage enables organizations to assess regional demand, healthcare infrastructure, adoption patterns, and potential investment opportunities.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the structural heart procedures market, including key growth drivers, emerging trends, competitive positioning, and future opportunities. It supports manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders seeking reliable market intelligence for strategic planning.



Detailed market estimates and forecasts by procedure, indication, end-use, region, and country

Procedure volume and revenue analysis for identifying high-growth market segments

Assessment of technological developments influencing precision, safety, and clinical outcomes

Competitive landscape analysis covering the market presence and strategies of key participants

Evaluation of growth opportunities and evolving structural heart procedure trends

Actionable insights to support investment planning, market entry, portfolio development, and revenue expansion Analysis of product innovation and competitive strategies affecting future market development

By combining quantitative forecasts with analysis of clinical, technological, and commercial trends, the report helps stakeholders evaluate the structural heart procedures market and make informed business decisions. Its coverage of minimally invasive cardiac procedures, regional opportunities, treatment indications, and end-use settings provides a practical foundation for assessing long-term growth potential through 2033.

Companies Featured



Abbott (St. Jude Medical)

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Lepu Medical Technology

LivaNova PLC

ATRICURE, INC

Anteris Technologies

Micro Interventional Devices, Incorporated

JenaValve

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Occlutech Comed BV

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