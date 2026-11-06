Global Vein Illuminator Market Report (2026-2033) Featuring Competitive Intelligence On Christie Medical, Hellovein, Veinlite, Accuvein, Venoscope, ZD Medical, Philips, Infinium Medical, Vivolight, VINO Optics, GE Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vein Illuminator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global vein illuminator market was valued at an estimated USD 157.90 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 238.54 million by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.24% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, obesity and venous leg ulcers, alongside rising demand for aesthetic procedures and vein treatments.

Diabetes, cancer and obesity can increase the complexity of venous access, strengthening demand for vein visualization technologies across hospitals, clinics and other healthcare settings. Patients with diabetes may experience reduced vein elasticity, microvascular damage and increased vein fragility, which can complicate venipuncture and intravenous access. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 589 million people currently live with diabetes worldwide, and this population is expected to reach 853 million by 2050.

Technological advancements in vein imaging are also expected to accelerate market expansion. Near-Infrared (NIR)/Infrared Technology, Transillumination Technology and Ultrasound-Based Vein Visualization are increasingly used to support clinical accuracy, improve venous access and assist healthcare professionals in difficult access cases. Adoption is particularly relevant in pediatric, geriatric, emergency and critical care environments, where precise vein identification can support efficient treatment delivery.

The growing volume of cosmetic and vein treatment procedures is creating additional opportunities for vein illuminator manufacturers. Minimally invasive treatments, including sclerotherapy, laser vein ablation and cosmetic injectable procedures, require accurate vein visualization. More than 38 million cosmetic surgery procedures were performed worldwide in 2024. American Society of Plastic Surgeons data also indicated that approximately 29% of U.S. patients aged 30-39 underwent minimally invasive skin treatments, including lasers, skin resurfacing and sclerotherapy.

Global aesthetic procedure activity has increased substantially, with cosmetic procedures rising 42.5% over the last four years. In 2024, healthcare providers performed approximately 20.5 million non-surgical procedures and 17.4 million surgical procedures. This sustained growth is expected to support demand for vein visualization devices used during aesthetic, vascular and injectable treatments.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional and country-level revenue analysis for 2021-2033, examining current vein illuminator market trends across technology, application, end use and geography.

Technology Outlook



Near-Infrared (NIR)/Infrared Technology

Transillumination Technology Ultrasound-Based Vein Visualization

Application Outlook



IV Access & Venipuncture

Blood Collection & Donation

Sclerotherapy & Vein Treatment

Surgical, Emergency & Critical Care

Pediatric, Geriatric & Difficult Access Cases Other Application (Medical training & education, etc.)

End Use Outlook



Hospitals

Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Blood Banks & Donation Centers Other (Academic & Research Institutes, etc.)

Regional Outlook



North America: U.S., Canada and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Poland

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Philippines and Malaysia

Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar

Strategic Value of the Report

The report offers market intelligence designed to support investment planning, product development and competitive strategy. It assesses revenue opportunities across major technologies, applications, end-use settings and regional markets while identifying key trends influencing future demand.



Detailed global, regional and country-level market analysis

Revenue estimates and forecasts across key market segments

Assessment of growth drivers, emerging trends and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share insights

Actionable recommendations for strategic business decisions Product innovation analysis to support market positioning

Healthcare technology companies, medical device manufacturers, investors and clinical service providers can use the findings to evaluate expansion opportunities, prioritize high-growth segments and strengthen their presence in the global vein illuminator market.

Companies Featured



Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. (Acquired by CAREstream Group in June 2019)

Hellovein

Veinlite

AccuVein, Inc.

Venoscope

ZD Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Infinium Medical, Inc.

Vivolight

VINO Optics GE Healthcare

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