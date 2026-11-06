Global Immunotherapy Platforms Market Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach US$584.37 Billion As CAR-T, Mrna Vaccines, And Cellular Therapies Fuel 10.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immunotherapy Platforms Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

According to the report, the global immunotherapy platforms market is projected to reach approximately USD 584.37 billion by 2036, rising from an estimated USD 214.68 billion in 2026. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

Market expansion is being driven by the growing use of immunotherapy across oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and allergy and atopic conditions. Durable clinical responses, long-term survival benefits, broader regulatory approvals, and continued investment in biopharmaceutical research are accelerating adoption. Immunotherapy has become a major area of pharmaceutical innovation, supported by advances in personalized neoantigen cancer vaccines, tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapies, natural killer cell platforms, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates.

Immunotherapy Platforms Market Segmentation

The report segments the immunotherapy platforms market by platform type, indication, molecule type, end-user, and geography. Platform types include checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T and cellular therapies, cancer vaccines & neoantigen platforms, bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), cytokine & innate immune therapies, and oncolytic virotherapy.

Indications covered include oncology, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and allergy & atopic conditions. Molecule types include monoclonal antibodies, cell-based therapies, nucleic acid platforms, protein & peptide immunogens, and small molecule immunomodulators. End-users include hospitals & comprehensive cancer centers, specialty clinics, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs/CDMOs), and academic & research institutes.

Checkpoint Inhibitors Maintain the Largest Market Share

Checkpoint inhibitors are expected to account for the largest share of the immunotherapy platforms market in 2026. Their leadership is supported by broad approvals for anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 antibodies and their established use as first-line standards of care across numerous solid tumor indications.

CAR-T and cellular therapies are projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Key factors include the expansion of CAR-T into earlier treatment settings for hematologic malignancies, development of allogeneic off-the-shelf platforms, and clinical progress involving tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for solid tumors. Emerging CAR-NK technologies are also broadening the cellular therapy pipeline.

Oncology Leads by Indication

Oncology is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, reflecting the global cancer burden and the increasing use of immune-oncology agents in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma, hematologic malignancies, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, and genitourinary cancers.

Infectious diseases are anticipated to generate significant growth during the forecast period. Market development is supported by therapeutic vaccine research for chronic infections such as HIV and the application of mRNA platforms in rapid-response immunotherapies targeting emerging respiratory viruses.

Nucleic Acid Platforms Expected to Register the Highest CAGR

Monoclonal antibodies are projected to lead the market by molecule type in 2026, supported by the commercial performance of checkpoint inhibitors and bispecific engagers. Nucleic acid platforms are expected to register the highest CAGR through 2036 as mRNA and DNA technologies advance personalized neoantigen vaccines and in-vivo cell reprogramming therapies. Their manufacturing scalability and development speed are strengthening their role in next-generation immunotherapy pipelines.

Regional Immunotherapy Platforms Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The United States anchors North American leadership through its extensive portfolio of FDA-approved immunotherapies, high per-capita oncology drug spending, established clinical development infrastructure, and strong presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience the fastest regional growth. Expansion is being supported by China's growing domestic checkpoint inhibitor market, Japan's increasing adoption of CAR-T and cellular therapies, and healthcare infrastructure investment across the region. These developments are improving patient access to high-cost advanced therapies and creating commercial opportunities for global and regional market participants.

The geographic assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with country-level analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the immunotherapy platforms market include Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Roche Holding AG / Genentech, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences / Kite Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Moderna, Inc., BioNTech SE, Allogene Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Relay Therapeutics, Agenus, iTeos Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, and Immunomedics.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical and projected growth, competitive positioning, platform offerings, regional trends, and strategic developments. It also identifies opportunities for established pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology providers, research organizations, manufacturers, and new market entrants across the global immunotherapy platforms market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Assumptions & Limitations

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.4. Challenges

3.3. Regulatory Landscape: FDA Breakthrough Therapy, Accelerated Approval & REMS Programs

3.4. mRNA Platform Technology, AI-Driven Neoantigen Prediction & Manufacturing Infrastructure

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4. Global Immunotherapy Platforms Market, by Platform Type

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Checkpoint Inhibitors

4.2.1. Anti-PD-1 Antibodies (pembrolizumab, nivolumab)

4.2.2. Anti-PD-L1 Antibodies (atezolizumab, durvalumab, avelumab)

4.2.3. Anti-CTLA-4 Antibodies (ipilimumab, tremelimumab)

4.2.4. Next-Generation Checkpoints: Anti-LAG-3, TIM-3, TIGIT, VISTA

4.3. CAR-T and Cellular Therapies

4.3.1. Autologous CAR-T (CD19, BCMA, CD22 targeting)

4.3.2. Allogeneic Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Platforms

4.3.3. CAR-NK Cell Therapies

4.3.4. Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy

4.3.5. iPSC-Derived Cell Therapy Platforms

4.4. Cancer Vaccines & Neoantigen Platforms

4.4.1. Personalized mRNA Neoantigen Vaccines

4.4.2. Shared Antigen Peptide & Protein Vaccines

4.4.3. Dendritic Cell Vaccines

4.4.4. Viral Vector & DNA Vaccine Platforms

4.5. Bispecific Antibodies

4.5.1. TCR-Mimic & ImmTAC Bispecifics (tebentafusp)

4.5.2. CD3-Engaging T Cell Bispecifics (teclistamab, mosunetuzumab)

4.5.3. Dual Checkpoint Bispecifics

4.6. Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

4.6.1. HER2-Targeted ADCs (trastuzumab deruxtecan)

4.6.2. TROP-2 & Other Tumor Antigen-Targeted ADCs

4.7. Cytokine & Innate Immune Therapies

4.7.1. Engineered IL-2, IL-15 & IL-21 Variants

4.7.2. STING, TLR & Innate Immune Pathway Agonists

4.8. Oncolytic Virotherapy

4.8.1. Herpes Simplex Virus-Based Oncolytics

4.8.2. Adenovirus & Vaccinia-Based Oncolytic Platforms

5. Global Immunotherapy Platforms Market, by Indication

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oncology

5.2.1. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

5.2.2. Melanoma

5.2.3. Hematologic Malignancies (DLBCL, MM, ALL, CLL)

5.2.4. Breast Cancer (TNBC, HER2+, HR+)

5.2.5. Gastrointestinal Cancers (GEC, CRC, HCC, BTC)

5.2.6. Genitourinary Cancers (UC, RCC, Prostate)

5.2.7. Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

5.2.8. Tumor-Agnostic Indications (MSI-H, TMB-H, NTRK)

5.3. Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

5.3.1. Rheumatoid Arthritis & Psoriatic Disease

5.3.2. Multiple Sclerosis

5.3.3. Type 1 Diabetes & Transplant Tolerance

5.3.4. Inflammatory Bowel Disease

5.4. Infectious Diseases

5.4.1. HIV Therapeutic Vaccines

5.4.2. Respiratory Virus Immunotherapy (Influenza, RSV)

5.5. Allergy & Atopic Conditions

5.5.1. Allergen-Specific Immunotherapy (SCIT, SLIT)

5.5.2. Next-Gen Peptide & mRNA Allergy Vaccines

6. Global Immunotherapy Platforms Market, by Molecule Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Monoclonal Antibodies

6.2.1. IgG1 & IgG4 Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies

6.2.2. Fc-Engineered & Half-Life Extended Antibodies

6.3. Cell-Based Therapies

6.3.1. Autologous CAR-T & TIL Products

6.3.2. Allogeneic Donor-Derived Cell Therapies

6.3.3. iPSC-Derived T Cell & NK Cell Products

6.4. Nucleic Acid Platforms

6.4.1. mRNA-Based Vaccines & Immunotherapy Constructs

6.4.2. Plasmid DNA & Self-Amplifying RNA Platforms

6.5. Protein & Peptide Immunogens

6.5.1. Recombinant Protein Antigens with Adjuvants

6.5.2. Synthetic Long Peptide Vaccines

6.6. Small Molecule Immunomodulators

6.6.1. IDO1 Inhibitors & Arginase Inhibitors

6.6.2. A2AR Antagonists & CD73 Inhibitors

7. Global Immunotherapy Platforms Market, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals & Comprehensive Cancer Centers

7.2.1. Academic Medical Centers & NCI-Designated Cancer Centers

7.2.2. Community Hospitals & Outpatient Infusion Centers

7.3. Specialty Clinics & Immunotherapy Centers of Excellence

7.4. Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs/CDMOs)

7.4.1. Biologic Drug Substance Manufacturing CDMOs

7.4.2. Cell & Gene Therapy CDMOs

7.5. Academic & Research Institutes

7.5.1. Translational Immunology Research Programs

7.5.2. Immunotherapy Clinical Trial Consortia

8. Global Immunotherapy Platforms Market, by Region

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. United Kingdom

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China (domestic PD-1/L1 market)

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. South Korea

8.4.4. India

8.4.5. Australia

8.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. Israel

8.6.2. Saudi Arabia & UAE

8.6.3. South Africa

8.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

10. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

10.1. Merck & Co., Inc. (Keytruda / pembrolizumab)

10.2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Opdivo, Yervoy, Opdualag, Breyanzi, Abecma)

10.3. Roche Holding AG / Genentech, Inc.

10.4. AstraZeneca plc (Imfinzi, Imjudo, Calquence)

10.5. Novartis AG (Kymriah, Kisqali)

10.6. Gilead Sciences / Kite Pharma (Yescarta, Tecartus)

10.7. Johnson & Johnson (Darzalex, Carvykti -- Legend Biotech JV, Rybrevant)

10.8. Pfizer Inc. (Bavencio JV, Lorbrena, ADC pipeline)

10.9. Moderna, Inc. (mRNA-4157 / V940 neoantigen vaccine)

10.10. BioNTech SE (BNT111, BNT112, iNeST platform)

10.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Amtagvi TIL therapy)

10.12. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

10.13. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (iPSC cell therapy)

10.14. Agenus Inc. (CTLA-4, TIGIT, TIM-3 checkpoint pipeline)

10.15. Relay Therapeutics / Arcus Biosciences

11. Appendix

11.1. Questionnaire

11.2. Related Reports

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