Openai Invests $500,000 In Helmets To Hardhats To Help Veterans Build Lasting Careers In The Building Trades

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment supports pathways from military service to skilled careers, family-sustaining wages and long-term economic security

Washington, DC, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helmets to Hardhats (H2H) is proud to announce a $500,000 investment from OpenAI to help military veterans turn their skills, discipline and experience into lasting careers in the unionized construction industry. The investment will strengthen H2H's work connecting veterans with registered apprenticeship opportunities and careers that provide family-sustaining wages, strong benefits and a secure retirement.

As America builds the AI and digital infrastructure that will power its future, this investment will help veterans access the skilled construction careers behind that growth. OpenAI's support will help H2H connect military service to civilian opportunity, creating pathways to long-term economic security for veterans and their families while strengthening America's skilled construction workforce. This effort builds on OpenAI's March 2026 memorandum of understanding with NABTU to expand pathways into skilled construction careers and strengthen registered apprenticeship programs as America builds its AI infrastructure.

“Through our continued work with NABTU and our new partnership with Helmets to Hardhats, we're helping more veterans share in the benefits of AI,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI.“As we build the next generation of computers, we have a chance to create tens of thousands of good-paying construction jobs and strengthen our country.”

“Veterans bring invaluable skills, discipline and experience to the construction industry,” said Martin Helms, Executive Director of Helmets to Hardhats.“OpenAI's investment will help us continue connecting those who have served our country with meaningful middle-class sustaining career opportunities and a strong future in the building trades.”

“We applaud OpenAI for backing up its commitment to America's veterans with real dollars and real opportunity,” said Sean McGarvey, President of North America's Building Trades Unions.“These heroes have served our country. They deserve a stake in its next chapter, and this investment will help them get it.”

About H2H: Helmets to Hardhats is a national nonprofit program that connects transitioning active-duty military service members, veterans, National Guard members and Reservists with skilled training and quality career opportunities in building trades unions.

CONTACT: Sherrie Harvey Helmets to Hardhats...