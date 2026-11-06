Data Center Optical Fiber Market - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2036 AI And 800G Adoption Fuel 10.4% CAGR And A $22.48 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Optical Fiber Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global data center optical fiber market is estimated at USD 8.34 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 22.48 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by hyperscale data center expansion, accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investment, cloud adoption, enterprise digital transformation, and migration to 400G, 800G, and emerging 1.6T networking technologies.

The report assesses market dynamics, technological advancements, infrastructure investment, competitive developments, and growth opportunities across fiber types, components, connectivity architectures, deployment environments, applications, end users, and geographic regions. It also examines strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, manufacturing expansion, and technology adoption across the global digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Market Growth Drivers and Technology Trends

Rising deployment of GPU clusters for AI training and inference is increasing east-west data traffic and creating demand for high-density optical connectivity. Hyperscale cloud providers, colocation operators, telecommunications companies, and enterprises are investing in high-capacity fiber networks to support cloud computing, machine learning (ML), high-performance computing (HPC), and data center interconnect (DCI) applications.

Innovation in silicon photonics, coherent optical technologies, wavelength division multiplexing (WDM), optical transceivers, co-packaged optics (CPO), bend-insensitive fibers, and intelligent cable management is transforming data center networking. Integration with Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM), Software-Defined Networking (SDN), automated infrastructure management (AIM), predictive maintenance, and network orchestration platforms is improving scalability, energy efficiency, operational reliability, and infrastructure visibility.

Edge computing, 5G infrastructure, distributed cloud environments, and AI inference platforms are also expanding the addressable market. However, adoption may be affected by high capital requirements, complex high-density fiber installation, optical component supply constraints, skilled labor shortages, interoperability requirements, and rising raw material costs.

Data Center Optical Fiber Market Segmentation

By fiber type, single-mode fiber holds the largest market share due to its bandwidth capacity, low signal attenuation, long-distance transmission performance, and expanding use in hyperscale data centers and DCI networks. Migration to 400G, 800G, and 1.6T infrastructure is expected to reinforce demand. Multi-mode fiber will maintain steady growth through its use in short-distance intra-data center connectivity, server-to-switch links, storage area networks (SANs), and enterprise facilities.

By component, optical transceivers represent the largest segment as operators deploy higher-speed Ethernet and next-generation optical modules. Optical fiber cables are expected to record the fastest growth, supported by AI-ready data center construction, hyperscale campus development, high-density cabling, and DCI investment. Connectors & adapters, patch panels & enclosures, and fiber management systems will benefit from increasing requirements for network reliability, scalability, and efficient maintenance.

Spine-leaf architecture leads the connectivity architecture segment because it supports low-latency, high-bandwidth, and scalable network environments. Its adoption is particularly strong in cloud, AI, machine learning, and hyperscale operations. Fat tree architecture is also expected to expand in HPC, AI supercomputing, and research environments requiring high-throughput and non-blocking network performance.

Hyperscale data centers account for the largest share by deployment environment, reflecting major cloud expansion and AI infrastructure investment. Edge data centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate as organizations deploy low-latency infrastructure for 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous systems, industrial automation, content delivery, and smart city applications. Colocation and enterprise operators are also modernizing networks to support hybrid cloud strategies and business-critical workloads.

Cloud computing remains the largest application segment, while AI & high-performance computing is expected to achieve the fastest growth. Investment in generative AI, large language model (LLM) training, scientific computing, and GPU-based infrastructure is intensifying requirements for dense optical interconnects and greater bandwidth. DCI and SAN applications will continue expanding as organizations build geographically distributed infrastructure and high-speed storage environments.

Cloud service providers lead the end-user market due to continued hyperscale construction and adoption of advanced optical networking. Colocation providers are forecast to grow rapidly as enterprises outsource IT infrastructure and seek carrier-neutral, AI-ready facilities. Enterprises will continue investing in private data center modernization, digital transformation, and hybrid cloud deployment.

Regional Market Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the global data center optical fiber market. Regional leadership is supported by extensive hyperscale cloud infrastructure, significant AI investment, advanced networking adoption, and the presence of leading cloud service providers. Ongoing migration to higher-speed optical systems is expected to sustain demand.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Expansion is being fueled by cloud adoption, hyperscale and colocation development, AI investment, growing digital economies, and government-backed infrastructure initiatives across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Europe is advancing through investment in sustainable data centers, AI research infrastructure, cloud computing, digital sovereignty, edge computing, and energy-efficient networks. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also offer attractive opportunities as internet penetration, cloud adoption, regional data center investment, enterprise digitalization, and telecommunications modernization accelerate.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on high-speed optical transceivers, advanced fiber portfolios, silicon photonics, CPO, intelligent fiber management, manufacturing capacity, geographic reach, and strategic partnerships. Market participants are developing integrated optical connectivity solutions that combine fiber-optic cabling, automated infrastructure management, predictive monitoring, and next-generation network architectures.

Key companies profiled in the report include Corning Incorporated, Prysmian S.p.A., CommScope Holding Company, Inc., OFS Fitel, LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Legrand SA, Panduit Corp., and HUBER+SUHNER AG.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides data center optical fiber market size estimates and growth forecasts through 2036.

Assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and emerging technology trends.

Identifies high-growth segments across fiber type, component, architecture, deployment environment, application, end user, and region.

Evaluates AI-ready infrastructure investment, optical network modernization, and next-generation connectivity adoption.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, innovation, manufacturing capabilities, partnerships, and competitive positioning. Supports market entry, investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, and infrastructure expansion decisions.

The report delivers actionable market intelligence for optical fiber manufacturers, networking equipment providers, cloud service providers, colocation operators, telecommunications companies, system integrators, investors, consultants, and other stakeholders seeking opportunities in AI, cloud computing, high-performance computing, and global data center infrastructure.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900