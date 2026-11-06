Humanoid Robot Actuators Market Size, Share, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036: 36% CAGR Unlocks A $10.17 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Humanoid Robot Actuators Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global humanoid robot actuators market was valued at USD 280 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 470.0 million in 2026. Revenue is projected to rise to USD 10.17 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 36.0% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report evaluates actuator technologies, component demand, cost-down strategies, sourcing models, supply chains, standards, patents, investment activity, and the competitive landscape.

Market growth is closely linked to accelerating humanoid robot production and the high number of actuators required by each platform. According to Schaeffler, a humanoid typically needs 25 to 30 actuators for its major joints, while dexterous hands can add six to more than 20 actuated degrees of freedom each. Full-size robots equipped with advanced hands may contain 50 or more actuators.

Unitree Robotics shipped more than 5,500 humanoids in 2025, according to its IPO prospectus, while revenue increased from RMB 392.77 million in 2024 to RMB 1.70 billion in 2025. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reported that the country had more than 140 humanoid manufacturers and over 330 released models in 2025. The market forecast assumes global annual humanoid production will increase from approximately 15,000 units in 2025 to more than one million by the mid-2030s.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Expanding humanoid production is the primary demand driver because every robot requires a complete set of joint actuators. Leading Chinese manufacturers entered mass production in 2025, while Tesla is targeting retail sales of Optimus before the end of 2027. Falling robot prices are also broadening the addressable customer base. Unitree's average humanoid price declined from approximately RMB 593,400 in 2023 to RMB 167,600 in 2025.

Government support, multi-year supply agreements, and investment in embodied AI are improving market visibility. China's October 2023 humanoid guidelines and city-level funding programs are supporting domestic production of motors, reducers, screws, bearings, sensors, and integrated joint modules.

However, market expansion is constrained by the cost and availability of precision components, including strain wave gears, roller screws, cross-roller bearings, encoders, and frameless motors. Unitree reported that mechanical components accounted for RMB 403 million of its RMB 794 million in raw material purchases during 2025. Manufacturers must also address torque density, thermal management, durability, and factory reliability as deployment volumes increase.

Additional challenges include captive actuator production by leading humanoid manufacturers, limited standardization of actuator interfaces, concentrated supply chains, and trade restrictions. Chinese rare-earth export licensing introduced in April 2025 and higher U.S. tariffs may affect material availability and localization strategies. Humanoid safety standards also remain under development.

Key Market Opportunities and Technology Trends

Merchant actuator platforms represent a significant opportunity because many humanoid startups lack the capital and manufacturing capabilities required to develop proprietary joints. Automotive and industrial suppliers such as Schaeffler, Sanhua, Tuopu, and Shuanghuan can apply high-volume precision manufacturing expertise to integrated actuator production.

Major technology trends include fully integrated joint modules, back-drivable low-ratio joints, planetary roller screw linear drives, and rapid localization of precision components in China. Standardized modules can shorten development cycles for new humanoid platforms, while the expanding installed base is expected to generate long-term replacement and maintenance demand.

Segment Highlights



Actuator type: Rotary actuators are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because they power most major humanoid joints. Linear actuators are projected to record the highest CAGR, supported by planetary roller screw systems used in knees, elbows, and ankles. Demand for hand micro actuators will increase as dexterous hands progress from prototypes to commercial production.

Component: Reducers are anticipated to lead the market in 2026 due to the value and widespread use of strain wave and planetary gears. Screws are forecast to grow the fastest as planetary roller screws and micro screws gain adoption. Motors, encoders, sensors, drivers, controllers, and bearings remain essential value categories.

Torque class: Medium torque actuators in the 50-150 Nm range are expected to account for the largest share in 2026. High torque actuators above 150 Nm are projected to grow the fastest as industrial humanoids handle heavier payloads. Low torque units below 50 Nm primarily support the neck, wrists, and hands.

Body location: Legs & hips are set to lead in 2026 because bipedal walking and balance require high-torque, impact-tolerant joints. Hands & wrists are expected to post the highest CAGR as advanced designs incorporate more than 20 actuated degrees of freedom per hand.

Humanoid type: Full-size bipedal humanoids are forecast to retain the largest share, supported by programs from Unitree, Tesla, Figure AI, and other developers. Wheeled & upper-body humanoids are projected to grow the fastest as industrial users prioritize stability and operational efficiency.

Sourcing model: In-house production is expected to lead in 2026 because major manufacturers such as Unitree and Tesla design proprietary actuator systems. Merchant supply is forecast to grow more rapidly as startups adopt integrated modules and industrial suppliers secure long-term contracts. Application: Research & education is anticipated to remain the largest application in 2026. Industrial manufacturing is projected to register the highest CAGR as factory pilots progress to phased deployments. Logistics & warehousing, commercial services & retail, and household applications are expected to scale as costs decline and reliability improves.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the humanoid robot actuators market in 2026, driven by China's position in humanoid assembly and component manufacturing. Suppliers including Leaderdrive, Leadshine, and Zhaowei are expanding production of reducers, motors, and actuator systems. Japan contributes established precision component manufacturers such as Harmonic Drive Systems, Nabtesco, Nidec, THK, and NSK, while Taiwan's HIWIN supplies advanced motion components.

North America is projected to record the highest regional CAGR, supported by production plans from Tesla, Figure AI, Agility Robotics, Apptronik, and Boston Dynamics. Investment in embodied AI and policies encouraging domestic supply chains are expected to accelerate local actuator manufacturing.

Europe maintains a significant position through precision engineering and industrial deployment. Schaeffler has entered actuator agreements with Hexagon Robotics and Humanoid, while Maxon and Faulhaber supply precision motors. Early industrial deployments at Schaeffler facilities in Germany further support regional commercialization. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are investing in AI and automation, while Mexico and Brazil offer longer-term opportunities through their automotive, electronics, food processing, and logistics industries.

Competitive Landscape

The humanoid robot actuator industry remains fragmented, with established precision component companies, automotive suppliers, integrated motion specialists, Chinese manufacturers, and vertically integrated humanoid developers competing for design wins. Key competitive factors include torque density, back-drivability, reliability, cost, production capacity, and supply security.

Recent developments include Schaeffler's CES 2026 actuator launch, its April 2026 partnership with Hexagon Robotics, and its May 2026 supply and deployment agreements with Humanoid. In March 2026, Unitree's RMB 4.2 billion STAR Market IPO application was accepted.

Companies evaluated in the report include Schaeffler AG, Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., Nabtesco Corporation, Nidec Corporation, THK Co., Ltd., NSK Ltd., HIWIN Technologies Corp., Maxon Group, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co. KG, Kollmorgen, The Timken Company, Rollvis SA, Suzhou Leaderdrive Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd., Ningbo Tuopu Group Co., Ltd., Leadshine Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co., Ltd., CubeMars, Unitree Robotics, and Tesla, Inc.

The report provides market forecasts through 2036, evaluates high-growth segments and regional opportunities, benchmarks leading suppliers, and assesses the effects of component costs, localization, tariffs, rare-earth controls, and manufacturing capacity. It also supports make-or-buy decisions, partnership planning, capacity investment, competitive positioning, and long-term sourcing strategies across the global humanoid robot actuator supply chain.

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