Super Patch Joins Forces With Spartan Race As Official Partner At Spartan Race SLO CAL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership brings the Super Patch BOOST energy patch and VICTORY athletic performance patch to Spartan athletes, supporting energy, performance and the drive to push beyond personal limits.

TORONTO, CANADA, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Patch, an innovator in drug-free wearable wellness technology, is proud to announce its official partnership with Spartan Race at the 2026 SLO CAL Spartan Trifecta Weekend, taking place November 7–8 at Santa Margarita Ranch in California.

The partnership brings together two brands that share a belief in challenging limits, embracing innovation and helping people discover what they're capable of.

As an Official Partner, Super Patch will introduce Spartan athletes and spectators to two of its innovative wearable products: the BOOST energy patch and VICTORY athletic performance patch. Together, they offer a different approach to energy and athletic performance, designed to complement the preparation, determination and commitment that define the Spartan community.

Energy to Go Further. Performance to Push Harder.

Every Spartan knows that crossing the finish line starts long before race day. It takes preparation, consistency and the energy to keep moving when the course gets tough.

The Super Patch BOOST energy patch is designed to support up to 24 hours of clean, drug-free energy without caffeine, sugar, or stimulants.

Complementing BOOST, the VICTORY athletic performance patch is designed to support strength, power and balance, with benefits lasting up to 24 hours.

Both products use Super Patch's proprietary Vibrotactile Technology (VTT), featuring tactile patterns designed to interact with sensory receptors in the skin without delivering active drug ingredients.

Together, BOOST and VICTORY offer athletes complementary options to explore as part of their training, preparation and competition routines.

“Athletes know that progress is built long before race day. We're excited to bring the BOOST energy patch and VICTORY athletic performance patch to the Spartan Race and DEKA communities and introduce a different way to think about energy and athletic performance. This partnership is about connecting innovation with people who are committed to challenging themselves and seeing how far they can go.”

- Jay Dhaliwal, Founder & CEO, The Super Patch Company

Supporting Elite Achievement at SLO CAL

As part of its SLO CAL activation, Super Patch will award a total of $15,000 in cash prizes to the top five male and top five female elite finishers in each of the Sprint (5 km), Super (10 km) and Beast (21 km) races.

The awards recognize the preparation, dedication and competitive spirit required to perform at the elite level.

Individual prize amounts and eligibility details will be communicated through the event organizers.

A Partnership Built Around Pushing Limits

The SLO CAL Spartan Trifecta Weekend brings together athletes of different backgrounds and abilities to challenge themselves across rugged terrain, demanding obstacles and three race distances.

Whether competing for a podium finish, completing a first Spartan race or pursuing a personal milestone, every athlete shares a commitment to testing their limits.

That shared philosophy is at the heart of the partnership between Super Patch and Spartan Race.

“We're excited to partner with Super Patch because we share a belief that people are capable of more than they think. Spartan is about challenging limits, and Super Patch is bringing a fresh approach to how athletes think about energy and performance. Together, we're creating new opportunities for our community to discover what's possible, both on the course and beyond it.”

- Joe De Sena, Founder & CEO, Spartan

Beyond the Finish Line

Throughout the SLO CAL weekend, Super Patch will connect directly with athletes and spectators through on-site product discovery, sampling and athlete-led content.

Visitors to the Super Patch festival tent will have the opportunity to meet the team, experience the BOOST energy patch and VICTORY athletic performance patch, and learn how Super Patch technology may fit into their broader training and wellness routines.

While SLO CAL marks an important moment for the partnership, the connection between Super Patch and the Spartan community extends beyond a single race weekend.

Because athletic achievement isn't built on race day alone. It's built through every training session, every challenge and every decision to keep moving forward.

About Super Patch

Super Patch develops drug-free wearable wellness products using proprietary Vibrotactile Technology (VTT). Its tactile-pattern patches are designed to interact with sensory receptors in the skin and address wellness interests including energy, physical performance, focus, sleep, and pain management.

Learn more at .

About Spartan Race

Spartan Race is an obstacle-course racing brand founded by Joe De Sena, with events that challenge athletes across a range of distances and abilities. Spartan inspires people to push beyond their perceived limits through physical challenges, competition and community.

Learn more at .

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