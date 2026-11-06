Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Outlook - Global Opportunity Analysis And Forecast 2026-2036 Market To Reach $77.2 Billion As Precision Oncology And Bioinformatics Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Industry Outlook - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is projected to reach $77.2 billion by 2036, up from an estimated $21.8 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 13.5% during 2026-2036. The market was valued at $18.9 billion in 2025.

Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, broader clinical adoption of NGS, and declining genome sequencing costs. These trends are increasing testing volumes across clinical and research environments. Additional growth opportunities are emerging from the expanding use of NGS in personalized medicine and precision oncology, increased investment in bioinformatics and genomic data management, and government-supported genomics programs. Supplier consolidation is also extending market capabilities across single cell, spatial, and proteomic technologies.

The report provides historical market data for 2024, estimated data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It evaluates the NGS market by offering, application, end user, and geography, while examining competitive developments and factors influencing demand at regional and country levels.

By offering, the commercial sequencing/outsourced services segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 and record the fastest growth among the four offering categories. Demand is supported by institutions that lack in-house sequencing instruments and rely on specialized contract providers. Sample preparation is projected to hold the second-largest share. Data analysis/bioinformatics is expected to achieve the second-fastest growth rate as organizations allocate more resources to genomic interpretation, storage, and data management.

By application, research & other applications is expected to represent the larger market share in 2026. This category includes drug discovery, agriculture & animal research, and related uses. Clinical applications are forecast to register the higher growth rate, supported by expanding reimbursement for sequencing-based diagnostic tests and increased demand for reproductive health and rare disease testing. Oncology is expected to remain the largest area within clinical applications, reflecting the growing role of genomic sequencing in cancer detection, treatment selection, and precision oncology.

By end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are projected to account for the largest share of the NGS market in 2026. Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories represent the fastest-growing end-user category and are expected to surpass pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in absolute market value before the end of the forecast period. Academic institutes & research centers are projected to record the slowest growth, primarily due to constrained public research funding.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global NGS market in 2026. The region benefits from a strong concentration of sequencing platform manufacturers, established reimbursement frameworks linked to companion diagnostic status, and extensive pharmaceutical research activity. Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest CAGR during 2026-2036, supported by its large population, expanding molecular diagnostic capabilities, growth in domestic manufacturing, and national genomics programs in China, Japan, India, and Singapore.

Leading companies operating in the next generation sequencing market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.), QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Revvity, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc., Tecan Group Ltd., Hamilton Company, Hudson, LGC Limited, Eppendorf AG, Novogene Co., Ltd., GeneDx Holdings Corp., MGI Tech Co., Ltd., and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:



What revenue is currently generated by the global NGS market, and how quickly is demand expected to grow over the next 10 years?

What historical market sizes and growth rates define the next generation sequencing industry?

Which regional and country-level factors are influencing NGS market growth?

Which opportunities are available to established companies and new market entrants?

Which offering, application, and end-user segments are expected to generate the strongest demand?

Which regions and countries present significant opportunities for NGS manufacturers and service providers?

Who are the leading market participants, and what products and services do they provide? How are recent strategic developments affecting competition and future market growth?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900