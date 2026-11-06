Food Lion To Acquire Five Winn-Dixie Stores In Southern Georgia, Exceeding 2026 Growth Plan











Food Lion has entered into an agreement to acquire five stores in Southern Georgia from The Winn-Dixie Company with plans to open in December.

The new locations expand Food Lion's presence to 51 stores across Georgia, offering fresh food at affordable prices to help nourish neighbors. With the acquisition, Food Lion will have opened 15 new stores by the end of 2026, exceeding the brand's original growth outlook of 10 new stores this year.



SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion announced today it has entered into an agreement with The Winn-Dixie Company to purchase five Winn-Dixie stores across Southern Georgia. The transaction will strengthen Food Lion's ability to serve more customers with fresh produce, quality meats, ready-to-eat meals and everyday essentials at affordable prices.

“The addition of these stores will allow us to nourish more families across Georgia,” said Greg Finchum, President, Food Lion.“That is at the heart of who we are at Food Lion. The growth we're experiencing gives us great momentum as we head into 2027. Each new store broadens our footprint and deepens our presence in the towns and cities we serve, giving our associates the opportunity to offer neighbors the easy and affordable shopping experience they count on from Food Lion.”

The five new Food Lion stores are located at:



5420 Jesup Hwy. Brunswick, Ga. 31525

3606 Second St. Folkston, Ga. 31537

1060 Lakes Blvd. Lake Park, Ga. 31636

220 Retreat Village St. Simons Island, Ga. 31522 3200 North Ashley St. Valdosta, Ga. 31602



Food Lion was on track to open 10 new stores by the end of 2026. With this acquisition, the omnichannel grocery retailer will exceed its growth forecast, bringing the company to 15 new stores by year's end.

Food Lion expects to hire roughly 375 associates to serve customers across the five new stores.

The stores will remain open as Winn-Dixie until the transaction is complete, pending customary closing requirements. Food Lion will convert and reopen the stores in mid-December for customers to experience an easy-to-shop layout, wide assortment and pickup and home delivery through the Food Lion To Go website or app.

Additional details, including timing for grand opening celebrations at each store, will be announced at a later date.

As Food Lion continues its longstanding commitment to affordable pricing and caring for its neighbors, each new store will support hunger-relief efforts and partner with area food banks and community organizations to ensure food insecure families have access to nutritious food. The retailer's hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to doubling its efforts by donating a total of 3 billion meals by 2032.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company's hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.