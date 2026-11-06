Lost Money On Cerebras Systems Inc. Stock? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Continues Investigation Possible Securities Fraud After 19.6% Share Price Drop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation follows the June 24, 2026 disclosure regarding Cerebras Systems Inc.; investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who lost money on Cerebras Systems Inc. ("Cerebras" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover their losses. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRS ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation follows the June 24, 2026 disclosure regarding Cerebras Systems Inc.

Investors who lost money on Cerebras Systems Inc. securities can submit their Cerebras Systems Inc. loss information to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts in the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation

Disclosure date: June 24, 2026

Stock price decline: $44.46 per share, or 19.6%

Closing price after the decline: $182.26 on June 24, 2026



What happened?

On May 14, 2026, Cerebras conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 30 million shares of common stock at $185.00 per share.

On June 24, 2026, Cerebras released its first quarter 2026 financial results, missing estimates, and disclosing that "[f]or the rest of 2026, in order to accelerate [the Company's] ability to service the significant near-term demand in [its] contracted backlog, [it has] chosen to make more capacity available sooner by temporarily renting [its] own systems back from an existing customer while [it] aggressively build[s] out and deploy[s] [its] own data center capacity." Further, the Company revealed that " [t]he additional cost of renting third-party capacity will depress core Cloud and other services margin temporarily from current levels."

On this news, Cerebras' stock price fell $44.46, or 19.6%, to close at $182.26 per share on June 24, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 28, 2026, Culper Research published a report regarding Cerebra's chips' durability and its depreciation assumptions. The report alleges that Cerebras's wafer-scale chips last only 1.5 to 2.5 years in the field due to thermal expansion issues from continuous“dummy operations” so the chips never cool. Culper says draft IPO filings through December 2025 gave equipment useful lives of 1.5 to 3 years, and that four months later Cerebras nearly doubled them to 3 to 5 years, inflating margins.

On this news, Cerebras' stock fell $6.75 or 5.66% to close at $112.56 on October 28, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

"The price of Cerebras Systems Inc. shares fell 19.6% following the June 24, 2026 disclosure that Cerebras had missed first quarter 2026 estimates and would temporarily depress its core Cloud and other services margin by renting third-party capacity, including its own systems back from an existing customer. Investors who suffered losses deserve to know whether they were given complete and accurate information prior to the disclosure, and our investigation seeks to answer that question," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy is investigating potential claims on behalf of Cerebras Systems Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can contact Glancy about the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who bought Cerebras Systems Inc. securities and lost money may have claims, and can contact Glancy to learn whether they are affected by the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation.

What is a securities fraud investigation? In the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation, Glancy is reviewing whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces Glancy's investigation, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Cerebras Systems Inc., investors may have the opportunity to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this investigation? Glancy represents Cerebras Systems Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Whistleblower notice

Persons with non-public information about Cerebras Systems Inc. should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224, or email....

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links

Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Culper Research Press Release

Cerebras Systems Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email:...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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