Feng Cha Brings Sweet Treats And Halloween Fun To The 2026 Southwest Airlines Hallown Party

Feng Cha joined more than 1,000 guests at Southwest Airlines' largest company event of the year, serving specialty drinks, donuts, and Halloween sticker packs.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Feng Cha, the rapidly growing specialty beverage brand known for its handcrafted teas, creative flavors, and commitment to community, joined Southwest Airlines for the 2026 Southwest Airlines HalloWN Party, bringing a festive experience to more than 1,000 guests.As part of the celebration, Feng Cha treated attendees to a selection of its signature beverages, donuts, and limited-edition Halloween sticker packs featuring the brand's penguin mascot, Pao Pao. The activation brought together great flavors, creativity, and Halloween fun while introducing guests to the Feng Cha experience.The event marked another opportunity for Feng Cha to strengthen its relationship with Southwest Airlines through memorable experiences that extend beyond its traditional storefronts."Southwest Airlines knows how to throw a party, and we came ready to bring the flavor," said Dessie Brown, Director of Marketing at Feng Cha. "From our signature drinks to donuts and Halloween surprises, we wanted to make sure Feng Cha added something memorable to the celebration. Events like HalloWN are exactly the kind of opportunities that allow us to introduce more people to the brand in a fun, authentic way."The celebration also highlighted Feng Cha's ability to bring its signature beverage experience to larger gatherings through catering and group orders. From corporate celebrations and employee appreciation events to community gatherings, the brand continues to find new ways to connect with customers beyond its stores.As Feng Cha continues to expand across the United States, partnerships like Southwest Airlines reflect its commitment to community engagement, meaningful relationships, and creating memorable brand experiences.About Feng ChaFeng Cha is a growing specialty beverage brand with more than 80 locations across the United States. Known for its handcrafted milk teas, fruit teas, specialty drinks, and innovative seasonal offerings, Feng Cha is committed to delivering excellence in every cup, creativity in every sip, and joy in every interaction. With a focus on quality, community, and customer experience, Feng Cha continues to create spaces where every cup tells a story.For more information, visit .

Dessie Brown, Jr.

Feng Cha

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Feng Cha Brings Sweet Treats and Halloween Fun to the 2026 Southwest Airlines HalloWN Party News Provided By Feng Cha November 06, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry



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