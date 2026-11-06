Georgia Homeowners To Receive Property Tax Relief Through New State Grant Program

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Georgia homeowners could see some relief on their 2026 property tax bills following a new initiative announced by Governor Brian Kemp on November 2.The 2026 Homeowner Tax Relief Grant program, backed by $950 million in state funding, provides eligible homeowners with an $18,000 reduction in their home's assessed value. The program was approved by Gov. Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly as part of the amended fiscal year 2026 budget.The Georgia Department of Revenue began distributing funds to local governments this week. The reduction will be applied directly to qualifying homeowners' property tax bills rather than issued as a separate check or direct deposit.Homeowners with a qualifying homestead exemption do not need to submit a separate application to receive the relief.Homeowners must have applied for their homestead exemption by April 1, 2026, to qualify for the grant this year. Applications submitted after that date will apply to the 2027 tax year, meaning those homeowners will not receive the 2026 relief.The $18,000 reduction doesn't mean homeowners will save $18,000 on their tax bills. Instead, it lowers the value used to calculate their property taxes. The actual savings will depend on local tax rates.Some homeowners may already see the reduction on bills that have been issued, while others will see it as local governments continue distributing tax bills.Homeowners with questions about eligibility or the relief shown on their bills should contact their local tax commissioner's office. Additional information is available through the Georgia Department of Revenue.Homeowners in Cobb, Fulton, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties who want to better understand their property assessments or review their property tax accounts can contact O'Connor for assistance. O'Connor provides annual appraisal reviews and property tax protest services to help homeowners work toward a more accurate appraised value.About O'Connor:O'Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O'Connor's possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, and commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O'Connor's core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost-effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O'Connor's Property Tax Protection Program TM. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes; easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Patrick O'Connor, President

O'Connor

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Georgia Homeowners to Receive Property Tax Relief Through New State Grant Program News Provided By O'Connor November 06, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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