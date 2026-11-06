Former Police Officer And Preacher William Wyatt Releases 'Love What You Do' - A Working-Class Anthem

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A working-class anthem about not wasting the days you've got - the second single from his forthcoming self-titled debut EP.

HOLLISTER, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Country artist William Wyatt releases his new single "Love What You Do" today, Friday, November 6, on all streaming platforms. It's the second single from his forthcoming self-titled debut EP, due in January 2027.Upbeat and unapologetic, "Love What You Do" is a working-class anthem in the lane of Cody Johnson, Chris Young, and Toby Keith. The song walks through three working lives - a downtown office man staring at a screen, a city girl idling in freeway traffic, and a grease-covered garage owner who wouldn't trade places with either of them - and lands on a simple conviction: time is the one thing nobody is making more of, so spend yours doing work you love."I wore a badge for years, and I stood in a pulpit. Both taught me the same thing - your days are numbered, and how you spend them is the whole story. This song is for everybody clocking in on a life they didn't choose. It's not too late to love what you do.""Love What You Do" follows Wyatt's debut single "Once in a Blue Neon Moon," released September 18, 2026, which has drawn nearly 6,000 plays on Spotify in under two months and built a growing fan community Wyatt calls The Undone - people who've been knocked down by life and got back up.Wyatt comes to country music on his third act. Raised in California's San Jose and South Bay farm country, he spent his first careers in law enforcement and ministry before releasing his first song at almost 50 years old. His music - neo-traditional country with faith running through it - is built on that story: second chances, starting over, and country roads far from the Nashville gloss.Wyatt's self-titled debut EP arrives in January 2027, celebrated with an EP release show on Saturday, January 23, 2027 at Bill's Barn in Hollister, California.Listen:Spotify:Web: williamwyattmusicInstagram / TikTok: @officialwilliamwyattYouTube: @williamwyatt-music

William Wyatt

William Wyatt Music

+1 408-203-5894

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Former Police Officer and Preacher William Wyatt Releases 'Love What You Do' - A Working-Class Anthem News Provided By William Wyatt Music November 06, 2026, 15:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.