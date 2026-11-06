Cocountant Named A Fall 2026 Clutch Global Award Winner For Accounting

CoCountant recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for Fall 2026

CoCountant is a bookkeeping and accounting service built to help startups and growing businesses run lean, professional finance operations without the cost of an in-house team.

CoCountant ranks among the top accounting providers worldwide on Clutch.

- Umair Aziz, Founder and CEO of CoCountant

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CoCountant, a controller-led bookkeeping and accounting provider for growing US businesses, today announced its recognition as a Fall 2026 Clutch Global Award winner for Accounting services by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected through Clutch's proprietary Ability to Deliver methodology, which evaluates companies on verified client feedback, project success, market presence, and industry expertise.

CoCountant is one of more than 300 companies recognized across 40 business services and design categories this fall. The Clutch Global Awards are the highest recognition on the platform, helping business leaders find partners they can trust.

“Founders don't need another bookkeeper. They need someone who owns the numbers and answers when it counts,” said Umair Aziz, Founder and CEO of CoCountant.“That's what we built CoCountant to do, and this award comes straight from the clients who rely on us for it. Winning on their word means more to us than anything we could say about ourselves.”

“Behind every growing company is a team handling the work that keeps it running, from finance and HR to customer support and compliance,” said Mike Beares, Founder and Board Chair of Clutch.“This fall's Clutch Global business services winners have earned their clients' trust with that work. Their reviews point to measurable results and partnerships that last for years.”

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, CoCountant gives every client a dedicated controller and accounting pod that handles daily bookkeeping, reconciliations, payroll and payables, month-end close, and financial reporting inside the tools the client already owns. CoCountant also holds Intuit QuickBooks ProAdvisor Elite status.

Clients on Clutch rate CoCountant 4.9 out of 5 overall and across quality, schedule, and cost, with a perfect 5.0 for willingness to refer. Their reviews point to measurable results: a healthtech company reports 100% on-time monthly closes and a 30–40% cut in the time its team spends managing marketing expenses, while the CFO of a SaaS data company cites monthly closes and financial statements delivered within 10 workdays, along with fewer days in accounts receivable. A policy research nonprofit credits CoCountant with a clean migration from Xero to QuickBooks and its annual audit kept on track, pointing to the team's“ability to deliver absolute stability under pressure.”

Click here to read CoCountant's Clutch reviews.

CoCountant delivers controller-led bookkeeping and accounting for growing U.S. businesses. Each client works with the same dedicated controller and accounting team every month, with a reliable monthly close, clear financial reporting, and answers within 2-4 business hours. CoCountant works inside the tools clients already use, so their data stays theirs, and offers add-ons including FP&A, payroll and payables, e-commerce accounting, tax advisory and filing, and embedded finance talent. Learn more at cocountant.



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CoCountant

+1 866-490-6919

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CoCountant Named a Fall 2026 Clutch Global Award Winner for Accounting News Provided By CoCountant November 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, World & Regional



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