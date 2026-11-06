Vadzo Imaging Validates Intelligent HDR On Innowave-1335CRA: Onsemi AR1335 13MP Color Gige Wifi Camera For High Contrast

The Innowave-1335CRA is an AR1335 Color GigE WiFi Camera, and Vadzo Imaging has validated its intelligent HDR for enhanced detail in high contrast scenes.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vadzo Imaging, a provider of embedded vision camera products for OEMs and system integrators, today announces validation of intelligent HDR on the Innowave-1335CRA, an AR1335 Color GigE WiFi Camera built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor. The camera combines iHDR with VCM autofocus, ROI based exposure and focus, digital PTZ, Ethernet with PoE, dual band Wi-Fi, ONVIF, PTP, and GPIO triggering. Vadzo presents a 13MP HDR GigE WiFi Camera for medical, kiosk, retail, and robotics systems, with guidance on lighting, focus, and power.

Why an AR1335 Color GigE WiFi Camera Needs iHDR in High Contrast Scenes

Scenes with mixed lighting are the rule. A person stands in front of a window, a counter sits under a skylight, and a robot moves from a bright dock into a dim aisle. In a backlit scene, a standard exposure either clips the bright background or leaves the subject dark. Detail disappears just where software and people need it, which is on the face, the label, or the part.

Focus and exposure compound the problem. A whole frame autofocus or exposure measure can be pulled toward the bright region, so the subject is both dark and soft. A camera that measures only a chosen region keeps the important area correct, and it needs HDR that works with that region and not against it. Power and connection matter as well, since a camera on a ceiling or a cart may have a cable in one place and none in another.

How an AR1335 Color GigE WiFi Camera Uses iHDR, ROI, and PoE

The Innowave-1335CRA is built on the Onsemi AR1335, a 13MP (4208 x 3120) color rolling shutter sensor with a 1/3.2 inch optical format and 1.1 micron pixels. Its high performance ISP finishes the image inside the camera and applies intelligent HDR, which extends the range of brightness the camera keeps so that a High Contrast Imaging GigE WiFi Camera does not have to choose between the window and the face. Because the sensor reads the image row by row, the camera uses a rolling shutter.

ROI based auto exposure measures brightness in a region that the integrator chooses, and ROI based autofocus measures sharpness there. Together with iHDR they keep a chosen face, label, or specimen correct while the rest of the frame follows its own light. Digital PTZ then lets an operator move a window across the 13MP frame without a motor, and a 1080p view needs only 1920 of the 4208 pixels across, so about 2.2 times zoom keeps full detail.

The camera offers 100Base-T and 1000Base-T Ethernet and dual band Wi-Fi. Power over Ethernet at 802.3af supplies a limited amount of power, about 12.95 watts at the device, over the same cable, but Wi-Fi carries no power, so a Wi-Fi only site needs its own supply. In practice the cable often brings power and data, and Wi-Fi serves commissioning and backup. ONVIF and IEEE 1588 PTP fit the camera into standard systems with synchronized clocks, and GPIO accepts an external trigger. Teams should confirm the trigger details and modes against the product documentation.

A simple example shows why region based control matters. Suppose a person stands in front of a window, and the window is a hundred times brighter than the face. A whole frame measure sets exposure for the average, which leaves the face too dark and the window clipped. Metering on the face region lifts the exposure for the person, and iHDR keeps the window from washing out, so both stay readable. The figures are illustrative, and the effect depends on the scene and on the lens. Teams should record the real scene with the mode on and off, since the benefit depends on how extreme the contrast is and on how still the subject stays.

Product Overview

The Innowave-1335CRA is a 13MP color network camera built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor. As an AR1335 Rolling Shutter GigE WiFi Camera, it offers high resolution at reasonable cost, and as a 13MP Autofocus HDR GigE WiFi Camera, it combines autofocus with HDR. The AR1335 iHDR Ethernet GigE WiFi Camera designation covers its intelligent HDR and its dual interface. The camera also serves as an AR1335 Intelligent HDR GigE WiFi Camera, a 13MP iHDR GigE WiFi Camera, an AR1335 HDR GigE WiFi Camera, a 13MP Rolling Shutter GigE WiFi Camera, an AR1335 Autofocus HDR GigE WiFi Camera, a 13MP Autofocus HDR Camera, an AR1335 Color Ethernet GigE WiFi Camera, a 13MP Color GigE WiFi Camera, and a 13MP GigE WiFi HDR Camera for designs that need both links.

Key Capabilities of the AR1335 Color GigE WiFi Camera

Key specs: 13MP (4208 x 3120) Max Resolution | Onsemi AR1335 1/3.2 inch Sensor Format | 1.1 micron Pixel | Color with Rolling Shutter | 100Base-T and 1000Base-T Ethernet with PoE 802.3af and Dual Band Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) | VCM Autofocus Optics, 100 mm to Infinity

High Performance ISP

The on board ISP finishes the picture inside the camera, so the network receives a processed image and no ISP profile is needed. It also hosts the intelligent features described below, and teams that need raw data should discuss a raw sensor module with Vadzo.

VCM Autofocus from 100 mm to Infinity

A voice coil motor keeps focus sharp across working distances from 100 mm to infinity, with continuous, one shot, and manual modes. That suits applications that need flexible focus control and detailed imaging, such as a kiosk user who leans in or an instrument that images a specimen up close.

Ethernet and Dual Band Wi-Fi

The camera offers 100Base-T and 1000Base-T Ethernet and dual band Wi-Fi with 802.11a, b, g, n, and ac, so a site can run a cable where one exists and use the radio where it does not. Teams should survey the real site before relying on Wi-Fi.

Power over Ethernet

PoE at 802.3af lets one cable carry data and power, which simplifies ceiling and pole installations. The class limits the power available, so lens heaters or other accessories should be checked against it. Wi-Fi does not carry power.

ONVIF Compliance

ONVIF compliance lets standard video management software discover the camera and request its video without custom code, which shortens commissioning across many sites.

IEEE 1588 PTP Synchronization

PTP aligns the camera clock to a network time source, so recordings from several camera units line up. It performs best on the wired link, because wireless delay varies.

GPIO for External Triggering

GPIO accepts an external signal from a sensor or a controller to start a capture and to synchronize with other equipment. Teams should confirm the number of lines, the electrical levels, and the trigger latency, and test the timing on the real installation.

ROI Based Auto Exposure and Autofocus

ROI based auto exposure and autofocus measure brightness and sharpness in a chosen region, so a face or a label stays correct beside a bright window. Teams place the region over the subject area and adjust it as the scene changes, for example when a digital zoom window moves to a new part of the frame. Enhanced Detail Imaging GigE WiFi Camera designs rely on this behavior.

Digital PTZ

Digital pan, tilt, and zoom lets an operator move through the 13MP frame without a motor, and about 2.2 times zoom still fills a 1080p view with full detail. The full frame can be recorded while the live view shows a window.

Intelligent HDR (iHDR)

Intelligent HDR helps the camera adapt to backlit scenes, mixed lighting, and high contrast, so faces, labels, and equipment stay readable. A Backlit Scene GigE WiFi Camera and a Mixed Lighting GigE WiFi Camera should be tested with the mode on and off on real scenes. As an AR1335 GigE WiFi Camera Manufacturer, Vadzo supports lens matching, firmware customization, and enclosure design, and it offers a High Contrast Scene Network GigE WiFi Camera setup for integrators who need one.

“Most real scenes are not evenly lit, and software suffers when the face is dark or the label is washed out. The Innowave-1335CRA validates intelligent HDR for exactly those scenes, and ROI based exposure and focus keep the important region right. One cable can carry data and power, and Wi-Fi remains for commissioning or backup. We are plain about the limits. Wi-Fi carries no power, trigger details need confirming, and iHDR should be tested on real scenes. We help customers with all three.” - Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging

Application Specific Sections: Detail in High Contrast Scenes

Medical Device and Patient Care

Instruments need clean detail and flexible layouts. The camera works as a medical devices GigE WiFi Camera module and a pathology systems GigE WiFi Camera module behind suitable optics, and a retina imaging GigE WiFi Camera module in ophthalmic devices that supply specialized optics. Device makers remain responsible for performance claims and the regulatory pathway.

Kiosk and Digital Signage

Kiosks sit beside windows and entrances. As a smart kiosks GigE WiFi Camera module, the camera keeps a user's face readable against bright glass and refocuses as the user leans in. Biometric uses carry privacy duties that belong to the operator.

Retail Automation Solutions

Shop fronts and shelves mix daylight with store lighting. The camera serves as a retail analytics GigE WiFi Camera, and digital PTZ lets one fixed unit cover several views. Teams should check privacy rules before deploying camera units where people are present.

Automation and Robotics

Robots and aircraft move between bright and dark zones. The camera works as a robotics GigE WiFi Camera on mobile platforms and as a UAV GigE WiFi Camera payload where weight and vibration limits allow, with GPIO tying captures to controller signals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is intelligent HDR?

A: Vadzo Imaging describes it as HDR that adapts to the scene. It helps a camera keep detail in bright and dark regions together, such as a face in front of a window. A 13MP iHDR GigE WiFi Camera should be tested with the mode on and off on real scenes, since the benefit depends on how extreme the contrast is.

Q: Can PoE power a camera that also has Wi-Fi?

A: PoE powers the camera over the Ethernet cable, but Wi-Fi carries no power, so a site that uses only Wi-Fi needs a separate power source. Many sites use the cable for power and data, and keep Wi-Fi for setup or backup. Vadzo Imaging recommends checking the PoE class against the power the camera and its accessories need.

Q: What does ROI based autofocus do in a high contrast scene?

A: It measures sharpness only in a chosen region, so a bright window cannot pull focus away from a face or a label. ROI based exposure works the same way for brightness. A 13MP Autofocus HDR Camera that combines them keeps the chosen region sharp and correctly exposed.

Q: How does a GPIO trigger help a networked camera?

A: A trigger lets a sensor or a controller start a capture at the right moment, which saves bandwidth and aligns images with other equipment. Vadzo Imaging recommends confirming the number of lines, the electrical levels, and the trigger latency, and testing the timing on the real installation.

Q: Why should integrators choose Vadzo Imaging as their 13MP GigE WiFi camera manufacturer?

A: Vadzo Imaging offers more than a camera module built around a capable sensor. Integrators receive a camera that combines wired and wireless links, PoE, autofocus, and iHDR, with candid guidance on power, focus, and lighting, plus engineering support for lens selection, firmware customization, and enclosure design. Vadzo Imaging maintains evaluation kits with no minimum order requirement, so teams can test on their own network and scenes before committing to volume production.

Availability

The Innowave-1335CRA AR1335 Color GigE WiFi Camera, built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor, is available now for evaluation and production orders. Evaluation kits include the camera, a lens, and platform documentation, with no minimum order requirement. Teams can compare iHDR on and off in their own scenes, test ROI focus and exposure, and confirm PoE and Wi-Fi on their own network before committing to a production bill of materials. Browse the full range of network camera options at Vadzo's website or contact Vadzo at... to request an evaluation unit or discuss OEM integration requirements.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging is a global provider of embedded vision solutions and delivers high performance camera technologies and imaging platforms for applications in robotics, industrial automation, UAVs, edge AI, and medical systems. Its products are designed for seamless integration with leading embedded platforms. Vadzo supports customers through hardware customization, firmware development, and module level drivers, enabling faster development and deployment of vision based systems across GigE, USB, MIPI, Wi-Fi, and SerDes camera interfaces.

Alwin Vincent

Vadzo Imaging

+1 817-678-2139

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Vadzo Imaging Validates Intelligent HDR on Innowave-1335CRA: Onsemi AR1335 13MP Color GigE WiFi Camera for High Contrast News Provided By Vadzo Imaging November 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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