Author Bernice Pinnock Celebrates Christmas With New Children's Book And Multilingual Coloring Book Collection

How Four Santas Saved Christmas The story book + coloring books in four languages

How Four Santas Saved Christmas and coloring books in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French inspire friendship, creativity, and holiday joy.

- Bernice Pinnock

CORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ****

# Author Bernice Pinnock Celebrates Christmas with Children's Book and Multilingual Coloring Book Collection

**How Four Santas Saved Christmas and coloring books in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French inspire friendship, creativity, and holiday joy.**

Children's book author and illustrator Bernice Pinnock announces the availability of *How Four Santas Saved Christmas* and its companion Christmas coloring book editions in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French.

The holiday collection brings together storytelling, international Christmas traditions, and creative activities for children and families.

### Four Santas. One Brave Rescue.

In *How Four Santas Saved Christmas*, five naughty elves threaten Christmas by trapping Santa Claus at the North Pole.

Three extraordinary Santas-Father Christmas from Kenya, Papa Noel from Argentina, and Daidí na Nollag from Ireland-answer an urgent call for help.

Traveling from different parts of the world, the three Santas unite to rescue Santa Claus, restore his workshop, and ensure Christmas celebrations continue.

The adventure introduces children to themes of friendship, courage, cultural diversity, cooperation, and the importance of helping others.

Designed for readers ages 6–12, the storybook offers families a Christmas adventure filled with imagination, suspense, and holiday magic.

### Christmas Coloring Books Available in Four Languages

The Christmas adventure continues with companion coloring books available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French.

Created for children ages 4–10, these coloring books feature festive illustrations inspired by the story, including the four Santas, mischievous elves, reindeer, snowy cottages, and holiday celebrations.

The coloring books encourage children to express their creativity as they participate in an imaginative Christmas adventure.

Offering the coloring books in four languages also provides opportunities for families from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds to enjoy the collection.

### Encouraging Family Reading and Creativity

The collection combines reading and coloring activities that parents, grandparents, educators, and caregivers can share with children during the holiday season.

Through its international characters and imaginative storytelling, *How Four Santas Saved Christmas* emphasizes that friendship and teamwork can bring people together regardless of where they live.

The companion coloring books extend the experience with artistic activities that encourage creativity and family participation.

The books are suitable for Christmas gifts, family reading, holiday activities, and classroom celebrations.

### About Bernice Pinnock

Bernice Pinnock was born in the Bronx, New York, and is an author and illustrator based in Cordova, Tennessee.

A graduate of Hunter College with a degree in history, she draws inspiration from her love of cultural heritage, traditions, imagination, and storytelling.

Through *How Four Santas Saved Christmas*, Pinnock introduces children to a holiday adventure that celebrates unity, courage, friendship, and the joy of working together.

### Book Availability

*How Four Santas Saved Christmas* is available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book formats for children ages 6–12.

The companion coloring books are available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French for children ages 4–10.

The collection is available through online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and is distributed through IngramSpark.

**Author Website:**

### Media Contact

Bernice Pinnock

Author and Illustrator

Cordova, Tennessee

Email:...

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**Media Opportunities:** Author interviews, holiday gift guides, children's literature features, multicultural storytelling discussions, and Christmas book recommendations.

### Four Santas. One Brave Rescue. Christmas Magic in Four Languages.

The collection invites children and families to celebrate the Christmas season through storytelling, imagination, artistic expression, and the spirit of working together.

**###**

BERNICE PINNOCK

How Four Santas Saved Christmas

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Author Bernice Pinnock Celebrates Christmas with New Children's Book and Multilingual Coloring Book Collection News Provided By How Four Santas Saved Christmas November 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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