Grove Benefit Advisors Publishes Free Guide To Stopping Medicare Sales Calls

Grove's guide covers the free steps that stop most Medicare sales calls.

Fort Collins agency's free guide covers no-call lists, the federal rule against Medicare cold calls, phone call screening, and using AI assistants to opt out.

- Tina Price, Grove Benefit Advisors

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grove Benefit Advisors, an independent health insurance agency in Fort Collins, has published a free guide to cutting off Medicare sales calls and robocalls. The guide arrives during Medicare Annual Enrollment, which runs through December 7 and is the season when sales calls to people on Medicare pick up. Some of those calls are now recordings or computer-generated voices that sound like a person.

The guide, "How to stop Medicare sales calls and robocalls," covers steps that cost nothing and take about an afternoon. It explains how to join both the National Do Not Call Registry and the Colorado No-Call List. The national registry sends a confirmation email that must be clicked within 72 hours of registering online, and sales calls can take up to 31 days to stop. Colorado's list is sent to telemarketers only four times a year, so a new registration can take a few months to take effect. It also explains what the lists do not do: they tell companies that follow the law not to call, but they block nothing, so a scammer keeps calling.

For that reason the guide gives equal weight to the federal rule that marks a Medicare sales call as illegal. Under 42 CFR 422.2264, Medicare Advantage and Part D drug plans, and the agents who sell them, may not contact beneficiaries by cold call, robocall, text message or voicemail unless the beneficiary asked to be contacted. That includes calls "based on referrals." Medicare Supplement policies are regulated by the states rather than by Medicare, so the guide notes that a Medigap sales call falls under the no-call lists instead.

"The calls people ask us about most are the ones nobody asked for," said Tina Price, a benefit advisor with Grove Benefit Advisors. "Medicare's rules say an agent can't make that call. So the first thing we tell people is simple: if you didn't ask for the call, you can hang up."

The guide walks through the call screening already built into most phones, including Screen Unknown Callers on iPhones running iOS 26 and Call Screen on Google Pixel phones, which ask an unknown caller to identify themselves before the phone rings. It lists what not to do when a call gets through: pressing a number "to be removed," calling back an unfamiliar number, or confirming a name, birth date or Medicare number. It also lists where to report calls: DoNotCall, the Federal Trade Commission's ReportFraud site, 1-800-MEDICARE, and the Colorado No-Call complaint form.

A separate section is written for adult children helping a parent. It covers signing up every number the parent uses, adding doctors and pharmacies to the phone's contacts so call screening lets them through, and checking the Medicare Summary Notice together for services the parent never received.

"This is about an hour's work for a son or daughter," said Lexi Abbott, a benefit advisor with Grove. "Sit down together, sign up both lists, set up the phone, and tape one rule next to it: never give a Medicare number, a Social Security number or bank information to anyone who called you."

The guide also reports what happened when Grove tested one of the personal AI assistants released this fall. Asked to add a phone number to the National Do Not Call Registry and remove it from marketing sites, Meta's Muse completed the registration and filed removal requests with three people-search sites, including their confirmation emails. It was blocked at a fourth site, and it did not attempt several others until it was asked for a report. The guide turns that result into a prompt readers can copy, one that names each site and asks the assistant to report back. It also describes Anthropic's Claude Duet, OpenAI's ChatGPT Dots and xAI's Grok Bot, which can do similar work on paid plans.

"An assistant can do most of the paperwork, but it still needs checking," Price said. "Name the sites, ask it what it finished, and never hand it a Medicare number, a Social Security number or bank details. None of these steps needs them."

The guide closes on the same rule it opens with. Grove's advisors do not make cold calls, and the guide points readers who want a Medicare plan review before December 7 to book a time or call the agency directly.

The full guide is free at .

About Grove Benefit Advisors

Grove Benefit Advisors is an independent health insurance agency based in Fort Collins, Colorado. Its licensed advisors help people with Medicare, individual and family coverage through Connect for Health Colorado, and small-business group health plans, by phone or video, at no charge to the client. More information is at .

Tina Price

Grove Benefit Advisors

+1 970-840-1250

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Grove Benefit Advisors Publishes Free Guide to Stopping Medicare Sales Calls News Provided By Grove Benefit Advisors LLC November 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Technology



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