With Nearly Two-Thirds Of Tacoma Homes Built Before 1980, Local Plumbing Company Warns Of Seasonal Plumbing Risks

Pierce County Plumbing technician performing underground sewer line installation at a home in Tacoma, WA.

Pierce County Plumbing offers free home inspections and hose bib covers to help homeowners protect aging plumbing systems ahead of winter.

- Joseph Clark, owner of Pierce County Plumbing, WA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With nearly two-thirds of Tacoma's housing stock built before 1980, local homeowners may face additional plumbing maintenance concerns as colder weather and increased indoor activity place greater demands on residential plumbing systems. Pierce County Plumbing is encouraging residents to take a proactive approach to maintaining their homes this fall and winter.According to housing data published by the City of Tacoma, approximately 64% of the city's housing units were built before 1980. While the age of a home does not necessarily reflect the condition of its plumbing, many plumbing components have a limited service life. Traditional water heaters have an average lifespan of approximately 15 years, while older sewer lines made from cast iron or clay may last between 30 and 60 years, depending on the material and conditions. Aging plumbing infrastructure can become an increasing concern, particularly during periods of heavier use.As temperatures drop and families spend more time indoors, activities such as cooking, cleaning, laundry, and hot water use can increase demands on plumbing systems. Colder incoming water temperatures can require water heaters to work harder, while holiday gatherings and increased household activity may contribute to clogged drains, sewer backups, and other plumbing issues."Many of the plumbing problems we see in older homes don't happen overnight. They're often the result of years of wear and tear, and the additional demands during fall and winter can bring those issues to the surface," said Joseph Clark, owner of Pierce County Plumbing. "Things like slow drains, aging water heaters, and deteriorating pipes can become much bigger problems when they're left unaddressed."To help Tacoma-area homeowners prepare, Pierce County Plumbing is launching a winter plumbing awareness initiative focused on preventive maintenance and early identification of potential problems. As part of the initiative, the company is offering free home plumbing inspections and complimentary hose bib covers to help residents protect their homes before colder weather arrives."Preventive maintenance is one of the best ways to avoid unexpected plumbing emergencies," added Clark. "We want to make it easier for homeowners to understand the condition of their plumbing and address potential concerns before they turn into expensive repairs. That's why we're offering these inspections and hose bib covers at no cost."Pierce County Plumbing encourages homeowners to watch for warning signs such as recurring drain clogs, inconsistent hot water, unexplained increases in water bills, and visible leaks. Identifying these issues early can help reduce the likelihood of unexpected repairs during winter.Homeowners interested in scheduling a free home plumbing inspection or receiving a complimentary hose bib cover can visit for more information.ABOUT PIERCE COUNTY PLUMBINGPierce County Plumbing is a locally owned plumbing company serving Tacoma, Pierce County, South King County, and Thurston County. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing services, including water heater repair and replacement, drain cleaning, sewer line services, pipe repairs, leak detection, and preventive maintenance.

Allison Woslager

Integrity PNW

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With Nearly Two-Thirds of Tacoma Homes Built Before 1980, Local Plumbing Company Warns of Seasonal Plumbing Risks News Provided By Integrity PNW November 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



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