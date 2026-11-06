Chase Construction North West Recognized Among The Best Roofing Companies In The Pacific Northwest

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Members of the Chase Construction North West Team Replacing a roof in Pierce County.

Family-owned roofing contractor earns recognition in the 2026 Best in the PNW awards after more than two decades serving Western Washington.

- Chase Beattie, owner of Chase Construction North WestEDGEWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chase Construction North West, Inc., a family-owned roofing contractor serving the Puget Sound region since 2002, has been recognized as one of the best roofing companies in the Pacific Northwest in the 2026 Best in the PNW awards, presented by The Seattle Times. The company received the Bronze award in the Roofing Company category, placing it among the three recognized winners.Now in its fourth year, Best in the PNW recognizes businesses, organizations, and individuals through public nominations and voting. The 2026 program attracted more than 1 million votes across 316 categories, highlighting businesses that have earned the support of communities throughout the region.The recognition comes in a competitive regional roofing market. According to The Roofing Brief, citing U.S. Census Bureau data, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho were home to approximately 1,800 roofing contractor establishments with paid employees in 2023. Being recognized among the region's best reflects Chase Construction North West's longstanding presence in the industry and the support it has received from local customers."Being recognized as one of the best roofing companies in the Pacific Northwest means a lot to our team, especially knowing that this award comes from the people in our community," said Chase Beattie, owner of Chase Construction North West. "Our family has been serving homeowners in this area for more than 20 years, and we've always focused on doing quality work and treating our customers right. We're grateful to everyone who voted for us and to our team for the work they put in every day."Chase Construction North West provides residential and commercial roofing services throughout Pierce, King, and Thurston counties. Its services include roof replacements, repairs, and new installations, with an emphasis on quality materials, experienced installation crews, and clear communication throughout each project.Since 2002, the company has completed thousands of roofing projects throughout the Puget Sound region. Chase Construction North West has also maintained its GAF Master Elite certification since 2011, reflecting its continued investment in professional training and roofing installation standards.The 2026 Best in the PNW recognition marks another milestone for the company as it continues providing roof replacements, repairs, and other roofing services to homeowners and businesses throughout Western Washington.For more information about Chase Construction North West, visit .ABOUT CHASE CONSTRUCTION NORTH WESTChase Construction North West, Inc. is a family-owned roofing contractor headquartered in Edgewood, Washington. Established in 2002, the company provides residential and commercial roofing services throughout Pierce, King, and Thurston counties. Specializing in roof replacement, repair, and installation, Chase Construction North West is a GAF Master Elite certified contractor committed to quality workmanship and customer service.

Keyona Ransom

David White Marketing Services

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Chase Construction North West Recognized Among the Best Roofing Companies in the Pacific Northwest News Provided By David White Marketing Services November 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



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