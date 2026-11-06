CLARK Material Handling Company Appoints National Lift Truck Of Texas As Authorized Dealer For Central Texas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Perry DuBose Dealer PrincipalFLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CLARK Material Handling Company has appointed National Lift Truck as an authorized dealer. National Lift's Area of Primary Responsibility covers 18 counties in central Texas.National Lift Truck of Arkansas has operated since April 1998, originally serving the Little Rock, Arkansas area and later expanding to the Fayetteville/Springdale/Bentonville region. The company rents, sells, and services industrial and contractor's equipment, including attachments and accessories, and maintains a substantial parts inventory along with tractors, trailers, and service vehicles.“This appointment strengthens CLARK's presence across central Texas and gives customers in the region access to a local dealer with deep material-handling experience,” said Jerry Dolan, Dealer Development Manager for CLARK.“We look forward to supporting National Lift as they build out the territory and grow the CLARK brand.”Perry DuBose, Dealer Principal, added:“We're excited to bring CLARK's full line of industrial trucks to customers across this APR. Our team is ready to support sales, rental, parts, and service needs, and we're focused on establishing a strong local presence.About CLARK Material Handling Company: CLARK Material Handling Company is a Texas corporation with offices at 101 Lakeside Parkway, Flower Mound, Texas 75028. It designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial trucks, related parts, and service worldwide.About National Lift Truck of Arkansas / National Lift Truck Texas: National Lift Truck of Arkansas rents, sells, and services industrial and contractor's material-handling equipment. Principal officers include Perry D. DuBose (President), Jeffrey P. DuBose (Vice President), and Jen Lombard (CCO). The Texas operation is based in College Station and is managed by Jason Braziel.Media ContactsNational Lift Truck TexasJennifer Lombard... | 630-688-857611900 State Hwy 30, College Station, TX 77845The Texas operation is based in College Station and is managed by Jason Braziel.

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CLARK Material Handling Company Appoints National Lift Truck of Texas as Authorized Dealer for Central Texas News Provided By Clark Material Handling Company November 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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