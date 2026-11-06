2026 Hallmark Wine Advent Calendar Now Shipping With 24 All-New Mini Bottles

The 2026 Hallmark Wine Advent Calendar features 24 mini bottles for a December countdown.

Unwrap a Little Holiday Cheer.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown is on. The 2026 Hallmark Wine Advent Calendar, created by Wines That Rock under license from Hallmark, is now shipping just in time for the holiday season. After selling out last year, the calendar returns with 24 all-new mini bottles of red, white, rosé and sparkling wine, one for every night from December 1 through Christmas Eve.Every window reveals something new, from a refreshingly light Sauvignon Blanc to a fruit-forward Rosé to a silky-smooth Cabernet Sauvignon, plus everything in between. The wines come from top growing regions in Argentina, Australia, California, Chile, France and New Zealand. Each 187ml mini bottle is just right for one generous glass or two small pours to share.Every bottle is paired with a classic holiday activity, so fans can check items off their Hallmark Holiday bucket list as they count down to Christmas. Think movie nights, cookie baking and cozy evenings with the people they love."Fans tell us this calendar has become part of their holiday tradition," said Heather Hudson, COO of Wines That Rock. "Every night, they open a window, pour a glass and check another moment off their holiday bucket list with the people they love. This is our best calendar yet, and we expect it to sell out again."Easy to order, easy to gift, and Mom's love it.The 2026 Hallmark Wine Advent Calendar is available now at hallmarkchannelwines for $129.99 (regularly $149.99), with ground shipping included.Built for gifting, the calendar makes holiday shopping easy. At checkout, shoppers can mark their order as a gift, add a personal message that's printed and tucked inside the box, and send tracking updates straight to the recipient's inbox. It's an easy win for Friendsgiving hosts, office gift exchanges, stocking stuffers, and the wine lover who already has everything.Order by November 18th to prepare for your December countdown.About Wines That RockWines That Rock is a lifestyle wine company that creates licensed wines and spirits with some of the world's most beloved entertainment and pop culture brands. Through its partnership with Hallmark, Wines That Rock produces Hallmark Channel Wines, including the annual Hallmark Wine Advent Calendar. Learn more at winesthatrock.Media contactHeather Hudson...Hallmark Wines________________________________________TM & © Hallmark, used under license. Bottled by In Good Taste. Must be 21 or older to purchase. Please enjoy responsibly.Customer questions:....###

Heather Hudson

Hallmark Wines

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2026 Hallmark Wine Advent Calendar Now Shipping With 24 All-New Mini Bottles News Provided By Heather Hudson, Hallmark Wines November 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry



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