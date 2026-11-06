EVRCOOL To Compete On Meet The Drapers, Showcasing American Innovation In Industrial Cooling & AI Infrastructure

EVRCOOL: Engineered to be forgotten.

Tennessee-based chiller manufacturer joins startup competition, highlighting impact on U.S. manufacturing & vision for powering the next gen of AI technology

- Josh Roby, President & CEO, EVRCOOLKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EVRCOOL, an innovator in American-made industrial cooling solutions, is taking its story to a national audience as a featured startup on Season 10 of Meet the Drapers, the global startup competition hosted by venture capital icon Tim Draper. Representing Tennessee, EVRCOOL will showcase how its innovative cooling technology is helping power critical industries across the United States while positioning the company to support the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.Meet the Drapers brings together promising entrepreneurs from across the country to pitch their businesses to a panel of investors and industry leaders for a chance to secure a $1 million investment. Season 10 takes viewers on a journey across the United States in search of the next breakthrough startup, beginning with Episode 1 in Hawaii on November 25, 2026. The season will stream exclusively on DraperTV on YouTube, with EVRCOOL featured in the Tennessee episode.Viewers Can Help EVRCOOL AdvanceFrom November 6 through November 20, 2026, viewers have the opportunity to vote for their favorite startup and help determine which companies move forward in the competition. EVRCOOL is calling on customers, partners, industry colleagues, and supporters of American manufacturing to cast their votes and help the Tennessee-based company advance."Pitching EVRCOOL to the Meet the Drapers judges was an incredible experience and an opportunity to share what our team is building right here in Tennessee," said Josh Roby, President and CEO of EVRCOOL. "Every day, our team is working hard to rise to the demands of the increasingly sophisticated machinery and technology powering the United States. From manufacturing floors to medical facilities and emerging AI applications, reliable cooling is essential to keeping innovation moving forward. We're proud of what we've accomplished, excited about where we're headed, and grateful for the opportunity to tell our story on a national stage."From Manufacturing Floors to the Future of AIEVRCOOL has already made a significant impact across industrial manufacturing, metal fabrication, and medical technology, where dependable, precision cooling is critical to equipment performance, productivity, and uptime. Its American-made industrial chillers are engineered for reliability, serviceability, and flexibility, helping businesses protect valuable equipment and minimize costly interruptions.Now, EVRCOOL is setting its sights on one of the country's fastest-growing technology challenges: supporting the expansion of AI computing infrastructure. While much of the conversation around AI infrastructure focuses on massive data centers, EVRCOOL sees a significant opportunity in a different approach: edge computing.Rather than concentrating computing resources in large, centralized facilities, edge computing brings processing power closer to where data is generated and used. Smaller server rooms and edge computing installations within existing commercial and industrial buildings can support AI applications without necessarily requiring the construction of entirely new data center campuses.As large-scale data center developments face increasing scrutiny and opposition in communities concerned about energy consumption, water usage, and infrastructure demands, edge computing offers an alternative approach to expanding AI capabilities.EVRCOOL's industrial chillers are well-positioned to support this emerging infrastructure by providing reliable, efficient cooling for smaller, edge computing environments. With precise temperature control, flexible configurations, and designs built for demanding applications, EVRCOOL is working to help businesses bring advanced computing capabilities closer to their operations.The opportunity represents a natural evolution for a company whose technology already supports the sophisticated equipment behind American manufacturing and medical innovation."AI is creating enormous demand for computing power, but that doesn't mean every solution has to be a massive data center," added Roby. "We see tremendous potential in bringing computing power into existing buildings and closer to the businesses that need it. Those systems still require dependable cooling, and that's where EVRCOOL can play an important role. We want to help make the next generation of technology more accessible, practical, and scalable."A National Spotlight on Tennessee InnovationEVRCOOL's appearance on Meet the Drapers places the company among a select group of entrepreneurs competing for national recognition and investment. Hosted by Tim Draper, whose early investments include companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, Skype, and Coinbase, the series gives emerging businesses an opportunity to present their vision to experienced investors while engaging viewers in the competition.For EVRCOOL, the opportunity is about more than competing for an investment. It's a chance to highlight the innovation happening in Tennessee, demonstrate the importance of American-made industrial technology, and introduce a broader audience to the essential role cooling plays in keeping modern industries running.How to Watch and VoteVoting for Season 10 of Meet the Drapers takes place November 6–20, 2026. Supporters are encouraged to vote for EVRCOOL and help the company advance in the competition.Season 10 premieres November 25, 2026, beginning with Episode 1 in Hawaii, and will stream exclusively on DraperTV on YouTube. EVRCOOL will appear in the Tennessee episode.About EVRCOOLEVRCOOL is a Knoxville, Tennessee-based manufacturer of innovative industrial process chillers designed to deliver reliable, precise, and efficient cooling for demanding applications. Serving industries including metal fabrication, advanced manufacturing, medical technology, and emerging computing infrastructure, EVRCOOL combines American-made quality with innovative engineering, exceptional serviceability, and flexible performance. With a focus on maximizing uptime and minimizing complexity, EVRCOOL is redefining what businesses should expect from industrial cooling solutions.Learn more at .

Tanya T Sillitti

View Marketing & Creative

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EVRCOOL to Compete on Meet the Drapers, Showcasing American Innovation in Industrial Cooling & AI Infrastructure News Provided By View Marketing & Creative November 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.