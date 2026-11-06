Pause Woodland Hills Announces Grand Opening, Bringing A New Era Of Wellness And Recovery To The San Fernando Valley

Pause Woodland Hills

Exclusive celebrity and influencer VIP preview on November 11, followed by the grand opening celebration, November 14. Services will begin November 15.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new chapter in wellness and recovery is coming to the San Fernando Valley as Pause Woodland Hills officially announces its grand opening on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The highly anticipated studio will introduce an innovative approach to recovery, relaxation, and self-care, bringing a collection of advanced wellness technologies together under one roof. Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, the new facility is designed to offer a modern, elevated wellness experience for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, and individuals seeking to prioritize their physical and mental well-being. Ahead of its official opening, Pause Woodland Hills will host an exclusive VIP preview party on Wednesday, November 11, welcoming a select guest list of celebrities, professional athletes, social media influencers, entertainment personalities, and distinguished guests for a private preview of the studio.

The VIP celebration will feature a red-carpet experience, music by DJ Bryan Thomas, healthy bites by Eat Naked, and an opportunity for guests to explore the facility before its public debut. The studio's official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Saturday, November 14, marking an important milestone for the growing wellness brand. The celebration will bring together invited guests, local leaders, business professionals, and community partners for an evening of entertainment, food, and an introduction to the studio's innovative offerings.

Wellness and recovery services will officially become available beginning Sunday, November 15, 2026. No treatments or wellness sessions will be offered during the November 14 grand opening celebration. A New Standard for Wellness and Recovery Pause Woodland Hills is entering the San Fernando Valley's expanding wellness market with a comprehensive selection of recovery and restorative services, including, Contrast Therapy, Infrared sauna and cold plunge experiences combining heat and cold exposure as part of a restorative wellness routine. Float Therapy, A sensory-reduced floating environment designed to encourage deep relaxation and mental clarity. Whole-Body Cryotherapy: Advanced cold-exposure technology frequently incorporated into athletic recovery and wellness routines. Compression Therapy, Specialized technology designed to support circulation and post-exercise recovery. Infrared Sauna, a heat-based experience focused on relaxation and overall well-being. LED Light Therapy, innovative light-based technology used in modern wellness and skin-care routines. IV Hydration and Vitamin Therapy, Optional services administered by qualified medical professionals, subject to individual assessment.

By bringing these experiences together in one thoughtfully designed space, Pause Woodland Hills aims to make recovery and self-care an accessible part of everyday life rather than an occasional luxury. A Vision for the Future of Wellness

For Dennis Wang, owner of Pause Woodland Hills, the upcoming opening represents the culmination of a vision to create a distinctive wellness destination that blends innovation, hospitality, and community.

"My team and I are incredibly excited to bring Pause Studio to Woodland Hills and introduce a unique wellness destination to the San Fernando Valley. Our goal is to help people feel and live better. We've created a space for people to recharge, reconnect, and nurture their well-being, offering the latest in science-backed recovery services delivered in a calm, restorative environment. We've put meticulous thought and energy into bringing this vision to life, and November 14 represents the beginning of something truly special."

- Dennis Wang, Owner, Pause Woodland Hills

A Growing Movement Toward Modern Recovery

The arrival of Pause Woodland Hills reflects a growing interest in wellness experiences that extend beyond traditional fitness centers and day spas. Once associated primarily with professional sports and specialized recovery facilities, services such as cryotherapy, cold plunges, infrared saunas, and compression therapy have increasingly entered mainstream wellness conversations.

Pause Woodland Hills aims to bring these modalities into a single destination, offering guests greater flexibility in developing personalized recovery and relaxation routines. Located at 21526 Ventura Boulevard, Woodland Hills, CA 91364, the studio is positioned to serve Woodland Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Encino, Tarzana, West Hills, and surrounding communities. Following the November 11 VIP preview and November 14 ribbon-cutting celebration, Pause Woodland Hills will officially begin welcoming guests for wellness services on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

About Pause Woodland Hills

Pause Woodland Hills is a modern wellness and recovery studio offering innovative services designed to support relaxation, recovery, and overall well-being. Its offerings include contrast therapy, infrared sauna, cold plunge, float therapy, whole-body cryotherapy, compression therapy, LED light therapy, and optional IV hydration and vitamin services.

The studio combines advanced wellness technologies with a thoughtfully designed environment, creating a destination dedicated to helping individuals recharge, recover, and prioritize self-care.

For more information, visit .



RJ SARZO

Agency 32 PR

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Pause Woodland Hills Announces Grand Opening, Bringing a New Era of Wellness and Recovery to the San Fernando Valley News Provided By Agency 32 PR November 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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