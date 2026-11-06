Louisiana Marine Dealership Expands Boat Selection for Regional Buyers.

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Louisiana marine dealership expands its boat inventory, offering regional buyers more options to explore boats suited to their boating needs.

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boating enthusiasts across the region now have access to an expanded range of vessels. Bent Marine is adding top-tier inventory to its sales floor this month. The premier Louisiana marine dealership continues to grow its lineup for coastal waters. Buyers from New Orleans to the Gulf Coast can explore fresh arrivals today.Finding the right vessel requires access to diverse layouts and premium brands. Local boaters depend on strong performance, reliable hulls, and modern marine tech.Bent Marine delivers an unmatched shopping experience backed by decades of experience. The expanded lineup features vessels tailored for both freshwater lakes and deep ocean passes.Navigating local waters becomes much easier with a trusted partner on your side. Sales specialists at Bent Marine guide buyers through every step of the selection process. The dealership offers customized walk-throughs, competitive financing options, and fair trade evaluations. Customers can discover top-rated models ready for immediate delivery today.A Premier Gulf Coast DestinationBent Marine operates out of a massive 50,000-square-foot showroom facility in Metairie. The venue gives buyers a comfortable indoor setting to browse top marine brands. The team maintains an extensive new and used boat inventory ready for inspection. New shipments arrive continuously to keep options fresh for regional shoppers.The dealership focuses on delivering premium value across every price point. Whether you want a brand-new vessel or an inspected trade-in, choices abound. Experienced marine techs inspect every pre-owned craft before it reaches the floor. This rigorous process guarantees safety and high performance on every outing.Working with a dedicated Gulf Coast boat dealership in Louisiana simplifies long-term ownership. Local captains get clear advice on hull design, power packages, and electronics. Staff members understand local waterways and recommend the best setups for area conditions.Top Fishing Vessels and Offshore PerformanceSerious anglers demand power, stability, and precise control out on the water. Bent Marine stocks heavy-duty fishing models built to handle choppy coastal passes. Anglers hunting for center console boats for sale will find versatile, feature-packed options. These craft provide full 360-degree casting freedom, dual livewells, and large fish boxes.The dealership carries specialized bay models and rugged offshore rigs built for distance. Shoppers can explore premium fishing boats for sale in Louisiana that captains trust for tournament runs.Popular brands like Sea Hunt, Robalo, Tidewater, and Xpress line the showroom floor. Each boat offers durable construction designed to withstand tough salt conditions.For captains seeking high-end offshore capability, Bent Marine delivers elite choices. As authorized Everglades Boats dealers in Louisiana, the dealership showcases luxury offshore performance. These premium vessels feature patented hull technology, smooth rides, and unmatched unsinkability. Anglers can tackle deep waters with complete comfort and peace of mind.Extreme Power and Speed OptionsBoaters looking for extreme speed and luxury can check out high-performance craft. Bent Marine serves as a top source for Nor-Tech boats for sale in the region. These high-end powerboats combine stunning custom paint, raw horsepower, and luxury seating. They turn heads instantly whether cruising the bayou or slicing offshore swells.High-performance center consoles offer incredible tracking and impressive efficiency at high speeds. Triple or quad outboard configurations deliver explosive acceleration on demand.Custom helm setups feature massive digital displays and advanced joystick piloting systems. These rigs represent the pinnacle of marine engineering for demanding captains.Every high-performance model receives specialized pre-delivery testing by expert technicians. Bent Marine ensures every system functions flawlessly before handing over the keys. Buyers receive a full orientation covering advanced controls, engine trim, and onboard electronics.Family Pontoons and Versatile Sport ModelsNot every boater spends their time chasing big game fish in the marsh. Many local families want comfortable craft built for relaxing weekend outings. Bent Marine carries top-rated pontoon boats for sale in Louisiana waters. Luxury South Bay pontoons feature lush seating, large bimini tops, and smooth outboard power.Pontoons provide massive deck space for large groups, coolers, and water toys. First-time boaters love how easy these stable vessels dock and handle. They serve as perfect platforms for sandbar gatherings, river cruises, and family picnics. Kids and grandparents alike can relax safely while enjoying calm waters.Active families seeking speed and water sports can explore dynamic bowriders and decks. The dealership stocks high-quality sport boats for sale from Chaparral and Crownline. These sleek models pull tubers and wakeboarders with effortless power. Premium marine stereo setups and swim platforms make every afternoon on the water memorable.Comprehensive Service, Parts, and Marine MaintenanceBent Marine provides complete support long after the initial sale takes place. The team delivers a complete, seamless solution for every aspect of boat ownership:●Dual State-of-the-Art Facilities: The dealership operates full-service centers in both Metairie and Madisonville to serve regional boaters.●Expert Technical Repairs: Factory-trained technicians handle engine maintenance, fiberglass repairs, gelcoat work, and complete repower projects on outboard, inboard, and sterndrive systems.●Fully Stocked Parts Department: The parts counter carries genuine OEM replacements, factory supplies, and heavy-duty boating accessories to keep rigs in top shape.●Custom Marine Electronics: Techs upgrade vessels with the latest navigation technology, advanced fish finders, and custom JL Audio sound systems.●Flexible Financing & Trade-Ins: In-house specialists partner with top marine lenders nationwide to offer competitive rates, flexible payment structures, and fair market trade evaluations.Proper seasonal maintenance protects your investment and prevents costly mechanical delays. Bent Marine keeps local vessels running smoothly and reliably throughout the year.Explore New and Pre-Owned Inventory TodayFinding top-quality new boats for sale in Louisiana has never been easier for regional buyers. Bent Marine updates its digital inventory daily with photos, specs, and video tours. Early shoppers get first pick of custom colors, engine sizes, and option packages.Value-conscious buyers can also check out certified used boats for sale in Louisiana right now. Pre-owned inventory offers incredible quality at attractive price points for smart shoppers. Every pre-owned craft undergoes detailed mechanical checks to guarantee total reliability.Visit the leading Louisiana marine dealership today at 8001 Airline Drive in Metairie. The showroom is open six days a week for walk-ins and private tours. Contact the sales team today to schedule a walkthrough or request a custom quote. Your next great adventure on the water begins at Bent Marine.Media ContactHeadquartersAddress: 8001 Airline Dr Metairie, LA 70003Phone No: Phone: (504) 737-2722HOURS:MONDAY - FRIDAY 8am-5pmSATURDAY - 9am - 4pmBent Marine Northshore Service Center129 Hwy. 22 East Madisonville, LAPhone No: (985) 845-7398MONDAY - FRIDAY 8am-5pmSATURDAY - ClosedEmail:...Website:

Greg Bent

Bent Marine Inc

+1 504-737-2722

...

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Louisiana Marine Dealership Expands Boat Selection for Regional Buyers News Provided By Digital guider November 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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