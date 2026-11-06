Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Expected To Grow Steadily At A 9.3% CAGR Until 2030

Blood Plasma Derivatives Market

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The Business Research Company's Blood Plasma Derivatives Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for blood plasma derivatives has experienced notable expansion in recent years, reflecting increased demand for therapeutic treatments derived from blood plasma. As medical advancements continue and awareness of rare blood disorders rises, this sector is set for substantial growth in the near future. Here, we explore the market's size, key drivers, major players, and regional trends shaping its trajectory.

Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Size and Growth Outlook

The blood plasma derivatives market has demonstrated strong growth and is projected to expand from $55.76 billion in 2025 to $60.76 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This historical growth can be attributed to factors such as improved diagnosis of rare blood disorders, broader plasma collection initiatives, heightened demand for albumin therapies, advancements in plasma fractionation methods, and increased hospital utilization of plasma products. Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $86.68 billion by 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.3%. This forecasted growth is driven by rising cases of immunodeficiency diseases, boosted investments in plasma-derived treatments, expansion of global plasma donation networks, a push for self-sufficiency in plasma supply, and technological improvements in recombinant proteins.

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Understanding Blood Plasma Derivatives and Their Medical Importance

Blood plasma derivatives are therapeutic products crafted from purified proteins within plasma, including clotting factors and albumins. These products play a crucial role in addressing various medical conditions by replacing deficient or missing proteins in patients. Their significance lies in supporting proper blood clotting and immune function, offering vital treatment options for individuals suffering from bleeding disorders and immune system deficiencies.

The Rising Impact of Hemophilia on Blood Plasma Derivatives Demand

One of the primary factors boosting the blood plasma derivatives market is the growing prevalence of hemophilia. This inherited bleeding disorder impairs the blood's ability to clot, leading to spontaneous or injury-related bleeding episodes. Plasma-derived medications effectively manage hemostasis in patients with hereditary or acquired clotting problems. Specific treatments include factor VIII for hemophilia A, factor VIII/von Willebrand factor for von Willebrand disease, and factor IX concentrates for hemophilia B. For example, the World Federation of Hemophilia's 2024 Annual Global Survey reported a 6% increase in diagnosed hemophilia cases worldwide, alongside similar rises in von Willebrand disease and other inherited bleeding disorders. This upward trend in diagnosis is a key driver of market expansion.

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Additional Factors Supporting Blood Plasma Derivatives Growth

Beyond hemophilia, the market is influenced by growing awareness of immunodeficiency diseases and enhancements in plasma-based therapeutics. Increased investments into recombinant protein technologies, fractionation and purification processes, and pathogen reduction methods contribute to improved treatment efficacy and safety. Furthermore, advancements in cold chain logistics and plasma processing efficiency are facilitating broader distribution and access, stimulating further demand.

Regional Dynamics Within the Blood Plasma Derivatives Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the blood plasma derivatives market, reflecting established healthcare infrastructure and high plasma donation rates. The market report also covers other key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are expected to contribute to accelerated growth due to increasing healthcare spending and expanding plasma collection networks.

This comprehensive outlook highlights the steady growth and evolving landscape of the blood plasma derivatives market, driven by medical needs, technological progress, and expanding global reach.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Expected to Grow Steadily at a 9.3% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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