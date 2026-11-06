Over 300 Personnel Take Part In Inaugural India-Myanmar Tri-Services HADR Exercise Rahat Mitra

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) The inaugural India-Myanmar Tri-Services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise Rahat Mitra, which commenced in Chennai on Thursday, has brought together more than 300 defence personnel from the two countries, the Indian Navy said.

“Together for Humanity, Stronger Through Partnership - RAHAT MITRA. The inaugural India–Myanmar Tri-Services HADR Exercise RAHATMITRA commenced at Chennai on 05 Nov 26, bringing together more than 300 defence personnel from both countries,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

“The two-day exercise will feature complex, integrated manoeuvres across land, sea and air domains, demonstrating coordinated multi-agency responses to disaster situations,” the Navy said.

The exercise, being conducted from November 5 to 6 under the aegis of the Indian Navy, aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation, foster mutual trust and enhance coordination between the Defence Forces of both nations, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

“The inaugural exercise provides an important platform for the Indian and Myanmar Defence Forces to engage in professional exchanges, share experiences and enhance interoperability in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. It brings together more than 300 personnel from all three services of both countries, reflecting their shared commitment to humanitarian cooperation and regional disaster response,” the ministry said.

“The exercise reflects India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the strategic vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). It will also reinforce the shared resolve of both nations to uphold peace and stability and provide humanitarian assistance during times of crisis,” it added.

The Indian Army showcased HADR capabilities during the Exercise Rahat Mitra. Army personnel, alongside the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, demonstrated the capabilities of Flood Relief Columns.

“During India-Myanmar Jt HADR Exercise Rahat Mitra in Chennai, Army personnel alongside Indian Navy & Indian Air Force demonstrated capabilities of Flood Relief Columns & Engineer Task Forces through demo of rescue operations, dewatering and bridge laying to restore connectivity etc,” the Public Relations Officer, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Chennai, posted on X.