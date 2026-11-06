Delhi HC Exempts NCR-Based Lawyers, Court Staff From BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions On Court Days

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has granted relief to advocates and court staff residing in the National Capital Region (NCR), allowing them to enter the city in vehicles that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards on days when courts are functioning.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Amit Mahajan passed the order while considering a plea filed by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) seeking exemption for advocates residing in neighbouring areas, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad, from the restrictions imposed on the entry of non-BS-VI-compliant vehicles into the national capital.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan, appearing for the DHCBA, submitted that advocates and court employees form an integral part of the judicial system and should be permitted to travel to Delhi in their vehicles to attend court proceedings and discharge their professional responsibilities.

He argued that restricting their entry would adversely affect the functioning of courts and the administration of justice, as advocates are required to remain present during court proceedings, and their inability to reach court when their matters are taken up could prejudice the litigants they represent.

Hariharan submitted that the notification itself empowers the Environment Department to grant specific exemptions to other categories of vehicles, enabling the authorities to consider relief for advocates travelling to Delhi for professional purposes.

The development comes amid restrictions imposed by the Delhi government on the entry of vehicles registered outside the national capital that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, as part of measures to combat rising pollution levels during the winter season.

The restrictions, which came into effect on November 1, will remain in force until January 31, 2027. Under the norms, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi and conforming to BS-IV or older emission standards are barred from entering the national capital. However, the restrictions have exempted BS-VI compliant vehicles, as well as those running on CNG and electricity, besides ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other notified categories.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had issued notice on a separate petition challenging the restrictions but declined to grant an interim stay on their implementation.

The plea had questioned the differential treatment of vehicles registered in Delhi and those registered in neighbouring states, arguing that similarly placed vehicles were being treated differently merely on the basis of their place of registration. According to estimates from the Transport Department, more than 10 lakh vehicles across Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, do not meet BS-VI emission standards.