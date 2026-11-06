Injuries To Barcelona Trio See Spain Coach Luis De La Fuente Call New Faces Into Squad

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Nov 6 (IANS) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente on Friday named his squad for the final two UEFA Nations League group-stage matches against the Czech Republic and England, picking replacements for three first-choice players from Barcelona.

Spain, the reigning world champions, have already secured a place in the quarterfinals after winning their opening four matches, but must still ensure they finish top of a group that also contains Croatia.

De la Fuente will be without several players due to injuries, with FC Barcelona trio Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo and Rodri Hernandez all sidelined with muscle problems, reports Xinhua.

The coach has responded by handing first senior call-ups to Real Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles and midfielder Marc Roca, and Como defender Jacobo Ramon, while recalling Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios and Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea in a 27-man squad that includes four goalkeepers.

"Jacobo is having a great season and also doing a great job with the Under-21s (...) we think it is a good moment to see him," commented De la Fuente in his press conference.

De la Fuente added that he had "been following Valles since his spell at Las Palmas. He is doing very well, and I think that it is important for him to experience the context of the national team and become part of this great family."

He described the visit to the Czech Republic and the clash against England at the Metropolitano Stadium on November 12 and 15 as "two key games in which we have a lot to play for," and insisted that "in every game we play, we consider the efforts that the players make."

The coach also expressed confidence in Martin Zubimendi and Roca to cover for the absence of Rodri Hernandez, saying that Zubimendi's limited playing time at Arsenal meant he would be "very fresh" for the Spain team.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia, Alvaro Valles.

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marc Pubill, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Jacobo Ramon, Marc Cucurella, Alex Grimaldo.

Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri, Mikel Merino, Fermin Lopez, Pablo Barrios, Marc Roca, Alex Baena.

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Ander Barrenetxea, Roberto Fernandez.