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Global Preformed Crowns Market Size, Share, Trends And Growth Forecast 2026-2033 Market To Reach $2.19 Billion As Advanced Materials And Pediatric Dental Demand Drive 6.9% CAGR


Date: 2026-11-06 10:46:48

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Preformed Crowns Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type / Material, Application, Distribution Channel, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preformed crowns market was valued at an estimated USD 1.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the increasing prevalence of dental caries, early childhood tooth decay, and demand for minimally invasive restorative dental procedures.

Greater awareness of pediatric and restorative dental care is encouraging the use of preformed crowns across dental clinics and other professional care settings. Market expansion is also being supported by the adoption of advanced dental materials, including stainless steel, polycarbonate, zirconia, tin-silver, and resin-based options. Improvements in chairside techniques are helping dental professionals deliver efficient treatment while meeting clinical and aesthetic requirements.

Untreated dental caries in primary teeth remains a significant public health concern, particularly among children. In August 2025, the World Health Organization reported that dental caries affected approximately 2.5 billion people and remained the most common noncommunicable disease worldwide. The continuing clinical and economic burden of tooth decay is strengthening demand for durable preventive and restorative dental products, including preformed crowns used to manage damaged primary and permanent teeth.

High consumption of free sugars in food and beverages continues to contribute to the global incidence of dental caries. The World Health Organization recommends limiting free sugar intake to less than 10% of total energy consumption and preferably below 5%. Public health measures, including sugar-sweetened beverage taxation and early-life sugar restrictions, may improve oral health outcomes over time. However, the current prevalence of decay is expected to sustain demand for effective restorative treatment and support long-term growth in the preformed crowns market.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and examines industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers product type / material, application, distribution channel, and region, enabling stakeholders to assess market opportunities across established and emerging areas.

Product Type / Material Outlook

  • Permanent Crowns
  • Metallic Crowns
  • Stainless Steel Crowns
  • Tin-silver Crowns
  • Non-Metallic Crowns
  • Strip Crown Forms
  • Zirconia Crowns
  • Polycarbonate Crowns
  • Temporisation Material

Application Outlook

  • Restorative Dentistry
  • Prosthodontics
  • Others, including Periodontics and Orthodontics

Distribution Channel Outlook

  • B2B / Professional Sales
  • Direct Sales
  • Indirect Sales (Distributors)
  • E-commerce/Online Retail
  • Official Brand Portals
  • Third-Party Marketplaces (Amazon, etc.)

Regional Outlook

The geographic assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Thailand, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report

  • Detailed preformed crowns market analysis across major product, application, distribution, and geographic segments
  • Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and business planning
  • Evaluation of growth drivers, industry trends, and emerging commercial opportunities
  • Competitive landscape analysis covering the market presence and strategies of key participants
  • Insights into product innovation, material developments, and evolving dental care requirements
  • Actionable intelligence to guide investment decisions, portfolio planning, and revenue growth strategies

The report is designed to support manufacturers, distributors, dental product suppliers, investors, and other industry participants seeking a clearer understanding of the global preformed crowns market. Its segment-level and regional analysis can help organizations evaluate competitive positioning, identify attractive growth opportunities, and develop informed strategies for the changing pediatric and restorative dentistry landscape.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.29 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.19 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • 3M
  • Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC
  • Acero Crowns
  • NuSmile, Ltd.
  • Denovo Dental
  • Rainbow Crowns
  • KTR Crowns
  • Kids Crowns (Shinhung)
  • Metroorthodontics (SN Medical Services LLP)
  • ProDentUSA
  • DSC Dental, LLC

For more information about this report visit

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