Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $1.56 Billion As MRI-Ultrasound Fusion And Transperineal Biopsies Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Prostate Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global prostate biopsy devices market was valued at USD 839 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 906.1 million in 2026 to USD 1.56 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a revenue share of 40.3% in 2025, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, broad access to urology services, and the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of prostate cancer and other prostate disorders, greater awareness of early cancer detection, and rising demand for accurate diagnostic procedures. A growing number of patients with suspicious screening results or clinical findings require confirmatory tissue sampling, increasing biopsy procedure volumes across hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Prostate biopsy continues to play a critical role in cancer diagnosis, disease assessment, and treatment planning. As the global incidence of prostate cancer rises, healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on biopsy technologies that enhance cancer detection, improve procedural efficiency, and support better clinical outcomes. Healthcare facilities are also expanding diagnostic capacity and investing in advanced prostate biopsy devices to meet sustained patient demand.

The transition toward minimally invasive biopsy procedures is contributing to the expansion of the prostate biopsy devices market. MRI-ultrasound fusion, transperineal biopsy, micro-ultrasound guidance, and precision-guided platforms are improving targeting accuracy and patient safety. Favorable clinical guidelines supporting targeted biopsy approaches are accelerating the adoption of these technologies in developed and emerging healthcare markets.

Technological advancements are further reshaping the competitive landscape. Disposable biopsy instruments, robotic-assisted systems, enhanced navigation software, and integrated imaging platforms are helping clinicians streamline workflows and obtain more precise tissue samples. Demand for single-use products is also increasing as healthcare organizations focus on infection prevention, operational efficiency, and standardized procedural performance.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is evaluated by product, procedure approach, imaging guidance technology, end user, and region.



Product: Biopsy guidance systems, biopsy access devices, and tissue acquisition and sampling devices. Product categories include conventional ultrasound-guided biopsy systems, TRUS biopsy guidance systems, ultrasound navigation systems, MRI-ultrasound fusion platforms, micro-ultrasound systems, in-bore MRI guidance systems, transperineal access systems, transrectal needle guides, reusable biopsy guns, fully single-use/disposable biopsy instruments, standalone core biopsy needles, and cannulas.

Procedure approach: Transrectal prostate biopsy (TRUS) and transperineal prostate biopsy (TP).

Imaging guidance technology: Conventional ultrasound-guided, MRI-ultrasound fusion-guided, micro-ultrasound guided, MRI-guided, and in-bore MRI-guided procedures. End user: Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), specialty urology clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, and academic and research institutes.

Regional Market Coverage

The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

North America is expected to remain a major prostate biopsy devices market due to its significant prostate cancer burden, advanced diagnostic infrastructure, and strong adoption of targeted biopsy systems. Europe also represents an important market, supported by established screening pathways and continued investment in urological care. Asia Pacific offers substantial growth potential as healthcare infrastructure expands, awareness increases, and access to imaging-guided diagnostic procedures improves.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market analysis across major product, procedure, technology, end-user, and regional segments.

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning.

Evaluation of competitive positioning and the market presence of key participants.

Analysis of emerging technologies, product innovation, growth drivers, and industry trends. Actionable insights designed to identify revenue opportunities and inform business decisions.

The report provides market intelligence for manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, distributors, and other stakeholders assessing opportunities in the global prostate biopsy devices market. Its analysis of technology adoption, regional performance, competitive dynamics, and evolving clinical practices supports informed decision-making in a rapidly advancing diagnostic sector.

Companies Featured



BD

KOELIS (InnovaHealth Partners)

Exact Imaging

Biobot Surgical

Focal Healthcare

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS

FUJIFILM Healthcare

Esaote SPA

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Argon Medical Devices (Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co)

Merit Medical Systems

Cook

Uromed (LABORIE Medical Technologies)

TSK Laboratory

STERYLAB

BXTA (Elysian Capital)

CIVCO Medical Solutions (Roper Technologies)

Leapmed Healthcare Perineologic

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