Respiratory Durable Medical Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Home Care, Portable Devices, And Remote Monitoring Drive Growth To $70.6 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Respiratory Durable Medical Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global respiratory durable medical equipment market was valued at USD 48 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 50.4 billion in 2026 to USD 70.6 billion by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by sustained demand for advanced respiratory care technologies across clinical and home-based settings.

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is a primary factor driving respiratory durable medical equipment market growth. As healthcare systems address expanding patient populations requiring long-term respiratory support, demand is rising for equipment that enables consistent treatment, improves patient mobility, and supports effective disease management outside traditional healthcare facilities.

Home mechanical ventilation continues to gain adoption as patients and healthcare providers prioritize accessible, long-term respiratory care. This trend is creating opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers offering reliable systems designed for home use. Portable respiratory equipment is also experiencing higher demand as patients seek solutions that support mobility while maintaining continuity of care.

Remote respiratory therapy monitoring is expected to strengthen the market outlook through 2033. Connected monitoring capabilities can support ongoing patient assessment, treatment adherence, and communication between patients and care teams. The expansion of remote respiratory care models is also encouraging product innovation and investment in equipment that can be integrated with digital health platforms.

North America led the global respiratory durable medical equipment market with a 41.0% revenue share in 2025. The region's leading position reflects substantial demand for respiratory care, established healthcare infrastructure, adoption of home-based treatment, and access to advanced medical technologies. Market participants can use regional and country-level analysis to assess revenue opportunities, evolving demand patterns, and competitive conditions across North America and other major markets.

The report provides revenue forecasts and industry trend analysis at the global, regional, and country levels through 2033. It examines the factors influencing market expansion and offers strategic intelligence for companies evaluating product development, commercialization, distribution, and geographic expansion opportunities.

Key respiratory durable medical equipment market growth factors include:



Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases

Growing adoption of home mechanical ventilation

Increasing demand for portable respiratory equipment

Expansion of remote respiratory therapy monitoring

Greater emphasis on home-based and long-term respiratory care Continued innovation in connected respiratory technologies

Strategic value of the report:



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess market performance across major regions and countries using detailed revenue intelligence and forecasts.

Competitive landscape: Evaluate the market presence, positioning, and strategic priorities of key industry participants.

Future trend analysis: Identify the clinical, technological, and commercial developments expected to influence market growth through 2033.

Growth opportunity assessment: Examine emerging revenue opportunities related to portable devices, home ventilation, and remote monitoring. Actionable recommendations: Apply market intelligence to product planning, investment evaluation, partnership development, and geographic expansion.

The report supports evidence-based decision-making by combining market estimates, revenue forecasts, regional assessments, competitive analysis, and product innovation tracking. Medical equipment manufacturers, healthcare providers, distributors, suppliers, investors, and other stakeholders can use these insights to evaluate market potential, monitor changing respiratory care requirements, and develop strategies aligned with long-term industry growth.

Companies Featured



ResMed Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Drive DeVilbiss International

Invacare Corporation

Inogen

React Health, Inc.

Breas Medical AB

Medtronic

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Hamilton Medical AG

Getinge AB

GE HealthCare

Chart Industries, Inc.

CAIRE Inc. (Niterra Co., Ltd.)

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

Yuwell (Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd.)

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Apex Medical Corp.

PARI GmbH GCE Group

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