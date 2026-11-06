Global Plasmid DNA CDMO Market Size, Share And Trends Outlook, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $3.09 Billion At 19.4% CAGR As Cell And Gene Therapy Outsourcing Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Plasmid DNA CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global plasmid DNA CDMO market was valued at USD 753.2 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 892.8 million in 2026 to USD 3.09 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2026 to 2033. North America held the largest revenue share of 43.6% in 2025, supported by advanced biopharmaceutical infrastructure, sustained investment in gene and cell therapy, and strong demand for outsourced plasmid DNA manufacturing services.

Market growth is being driven by rising demand for plasmid DNA across gene therapy, cell therapy, DNA vaccines, gene editing, and RNA / mRNA-related Applications. Expanding clinical and commercial development pipelines are increasing the need for controlled plasmid design, bacterial fermentation, downstream purification, formulation, analytical characterization, and GMP-compliant manufacturing. As advanced therapy programs progress toward later development stages, manufacturers require scalable production capacity, reliable batch consistency, and robust quality systems.

Technological advances in microbial expression systems, fermentation optimization, automation, purification processes, and analytical testing are improving plasmid DNA manufacturing efficiency and product quality. These developments are also supporting production scale-up while helping CDMOs meet increasingly complex regulatory and technical requirements. Demand for integrated capabilities, including process development, tech transfer, formulation, packaging, storage, logistics, and fill-finish services, is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing plasmid DNA development and manufacturing to specialized CDMOs. Establishing in-house production requires significant capital investment, dedicated infrastructure, technical expertise, and experienced personnel. Outsourcing allows developers to access flexible manufacturing capacity and specialized services while focusing internal resources on research, clinical development, and commercialization. This model is particularly valuable for emerging biotechnology companies advancing cell and gene therapy candidates through clinical trials.

Market segmentation covered in the report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033.



Service: Contract Development; Process Development & Optimization; Analytical Testing & Method Validation; Scale-up & Tech Transfer; Contract Manufacturing; Clinical; Commercial; Packaging and Labeling; Storage & Logistics; Regulatory Affairs; and Others.

Application: Cell & Gene Therapy; DNA Vaccines; Gene Editing; RNA / mRNA-related Applications; and Others.

Manufacturing Grade: Preclinical / Engineering Grade; Clinical GMP Grade; and Commercial GMP Grade.

Manufacturing Scale: Small Scale (< 100 g); Mid Scale (100 g - 1 kg); and Large Scale (>1 kg). End Use: Biopharmaceutical Companies; Cell & Gene Therapy Developers; Academic & Research Institutes; and Others.

Regional market coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level assessments include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar. The analysis enables comparison of plasmid DNA CDMO market opportunities, revenue potential, manufacturing demand, and regional growth trends.

Strategic value of the report



Detailed plasmid DNA CDMO market estimates and forecasts across major services, applications, manufacturing grades, production scales, end users, and regions.

Analysis of market drivers, emerging trends, growth opportunities, and factors influencing outsourcing decisions.

Competitive landscape insights covering the market presence and strategic positioning of key industry participants.

Revenue forecasts that support market assessment, investment planning, capacity expansion, and commercialization strategies.

Actionable intelligence designed to help stakeholders identify potential revenue streams and make informed business decisions. Coverage of product innovation, manufacturing developments, and competitive strategies shaping the future of plasmid DNA development and production.

The report is intended for biopharmaceutical companies, cell and gene therapy developers, CDMOs, investors, research organizations, and other stakeholders seeking reliable intelligence on the global plasmid DNA CDMO market. Its findings support strategic planning by highlighting high-growth segments, regional opportunities, manufacturing requirements, and the evolving competitive environment through 2033.

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Aldevron (Danaher)

Charles River Laboratories

GenScript ProBio

Lonza

Catalent

AGC Biologics

WuXi AppTec

Kaneka Eurogentec Richter-Helm BioLogics

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